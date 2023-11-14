SCV Historical Society Hosts First Advisory Board Meeting

The first official meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board was held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Hart Hall in Newhall.

Nearly 20 members of the group, initially formed to advise the SCVHS on the development of the museum planned for the Pardee House, heard presentations from SCVHS President Alan Pollack and Vice President Leon Worden on the history of the sCVHS and its growth over the last half-century, saw conceptual drawings of the Santa Clarita History Center campus by graphic designer and board member Greg Wilzbach and participated in a discussion initiated by staff member Lois Bauccio and board member Jim Ventress about the Center’s five-year plan and sponsorship opportunities.

Members of the inaugural Advisory Board include Tim Burkhart, Tom Cole, Mary Ann Colf, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Don Kimball, Mike Kuhlman, Phil Lantis, Marlee Lauffer, John Musella, Matt Nelson, Lance O’Keefe, Rudy Ortega, Jr., Frank Oviedo, Patti Rasmussen, Fred Trueblood, Dr. Dianne Van Hook, Ivan Volschenk, Shannon Vonnegut, Marc Winger and Tim Williams.

The growing Santa Clarita History Center will continue to seek input from the community. Send your ideas to crock@scvhs.org or make a donation at www.scvhs.org.

