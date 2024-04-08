Ken Striplin | Traveling Back in Time at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

|
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m.
The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, by far the most of any school in the region.
Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back!
Award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham will serve the time-honored, maritime tradition as the official Godmother of Princess Cruises’ newest “Love Boat” Sun Princess.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature two guest artists, Cecelia Begay and Michael Chas Williams, in April to share their Native culture with museum visitors.
Each spring the city of Santa Clarita proudly showcases its cowboy culture and pays homage to its rich Western heritage during the one-of-a-kind Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
In a statement released by the company, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC announced on April 4 that it plans to commence an orderly wind-down of all its business operations.
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a guided hike at Central Park at sunset that includes a beginner's line dancing lesson at the summit.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has lifted restrictions imposed by a lower court that had prevented the Justice Department from investigating potentially anticompetitive conduct by the National Association of Realtors.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will follow a special meeting of the council in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Valencia on Friday, April 12.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding Los Angeles County residents to take necessary precautions while viewing the solar eclipse, which is expected Monday, April 8.
The California Department of Water Resources on April 2 conducted the April snow survey, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for this location.
The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the community college.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting local history buffs and adventure lovers to a free presentation, “Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850,” featuring graphic novelist Deborah Fox, author of “The Man Who Beat Death Valley.”
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The nomination deadline is April 19.
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
California Institute of the Arts and Vermont College of Fine Arts announced Tuesday a formal affiliation that will join CalArts and VCFA together in the ongoing delivery of transformative arts education at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
Springtime, with all its blossoms and lovely weather is a popular time to get married. If you are looking to say “I do” at this picturesque time of year, look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
