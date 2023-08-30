SCV hosts Manufacturing Collaborative to Strengthen Strategic Partnerships

Growing out of renewed federal policy to promote and prioritize manufacturing, the American Manufacturing Communities Collaborative supports communities in growing manufacturing ecosystems.

Chief among the work group’s recommendations is establishing a statewide manufacturing council to coordinate activities and strategize around funding opportunities to strengthen the state’s manufacturing sector. It creates a community across the country to share best practices and foster 6 key components:

-Workforce & Training

-Research & Innovation

-Infrastructure & Site Development

-Supply Chain Support

-Trade & International Investment

-Operational Improvement & Capital Access

The Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted an AMCC Road Show, where participants toured the COC Advanced Technology Center and learned about how partnerships in the SCV support local manufacturers. Participants identified best practices from SCV that could become models for other communities, such as its training academy for the uniquely abled, or UAA and its Aerospace & Defense Consortium. To gain a deeper understanding of SCV manufacturing, participants toured Classic Wire Cut, a supplier to the medical device industry, and Bay Center Foods, a highly automated food processing facility.

It’s part of the SCVEDC’s mission to attract, retain, and expand priority clusters, which includes manufacturing. To that end we ensured representation from local, state, and federal partners: College of the Canyons, city of Santa Clarita Mayor Gibbs, William S. Hart District, USC Price Center for Economic Development, LAEDC, AMCC, California Forward, EDA, and Connex Marketplace. Collaborations like this help create an open forum for resource sharing and help strengthen crucial relationships for manufacturers, policy makers, and community advocacy organizations like the SCVEDC.

Connex Marketplace in particular can be a very helpful tool for SCV manufacturers given the rising cost of goods and persistent supply chain issues. Connex is an online platform that connects all U.S. manufacturers and suppliers into a single, accurate, searchable supply-chain solution. It’s not just another broker platform but a revolutionary new way for U.S. manufacturers & suppliers to find, be found, connect and do business with each other.

Other organizations like California Manufacturing Technology Consulting have supply chain experts that will work with you to understand your needs and match you with companies with a high potential to provide you with the right supply chain solutions. Once we provide you with a match, businesses and suppliers are responsible for communicating directly to purchase products. This is a co-investment referral program led by CMTC at no cost.

1. USC Price’s Center for Economic Development

2. For more information about AMCC click HERE, or visit their website.

3. CAFwd leads a statewide movement, bringing people together across communities, regions and interests to improve government and create inclusive, sustainable growth for everyone. A 501(c)(3) organization, CA FWD drives collective action to identify solutions that can be taken to scale to meet the challenges the state is facing. The organization is driven by the belief that this collective action will help ensure the economic, environmental and social prosperity of all people.

4. Economic Development Administration

5. Connex Marketplace is an online platform that connects all U.S. manufacturers and suppliers into a single, accurate, searchable supply-chain solution. It’s not just another broker platform but a revolutionary new way for U.S. manufacturers & suppliers to find, be found, connect and do business with each other.

