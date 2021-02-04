SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is excited to announce its February 2021 lineup of “Drive-In” outdoor events.

The Senior Center has been offering these wonderful drive-in events for several months – all COVID-19 protocols are strictly enforced.

Saturday, Feb. 6: at 3:00 p.m.: J.R.’s Comedy Club returns for an afternoon of fun and laughter featuring six different comedians on the stage at the Bella Vida Parking lot. (Minimal charge. $10 per car for registered seniors)

Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 2:00 p.m.: Join us for Bingo! Yes….there are prizes! Question is, will YOU be a lucky winner?

Saturday, Feb. 13 at 3:00 p.m.: Premiere tribute band Doc Rock-It returns for an “in your car” dance party – a nice way to celebrate Valentine’s Eve – live on stage! Free of charge

Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6:00 p.m.: Another night at the Drive-In movies! Enjoy a night out from the comfort and safety of your car. “A Star is Born” – Free of charge

Reservations for all events are required at myscvcoa.org and events will sell out.

For more information, visit our website at myscvcoa.org or call the Senior Center at (661) 259-9444 x 151.

All drive-in events are held in the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida Parking lot, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.

Light refreshments are provided at all events.