SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its lineup of October events.

Friday, Oct. 8, at 7:00 p.m.

Join the Senior Center for Comedy in the Courtyard as J.R.’s Comedy Club brings laughter to the beautiful Bella Vida Courtyard. Enjoy laughing with seven comedians including, Brian Kiley from The Tonight Show and The Late Show with David Letterman, and Steve Mazan, writer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. You won’t want to miss the fun!

Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Mama Mia, here we go again bringing another fantastic Courtyard Concert to Santa Clarita! ABBAFab, the premiere ABBA experience, tours throughout the United States and will be performing in the SCV Senior Center courtyard. This concert is not to be missed as ABBAFab will sing and dance its way through the hits of one of the best loved musical groups of all time, ABBA.

Note: Reservations for all events are required and can be made at myscvcoa.org. Events fill up, so please make your reservations early. These events are free to registered seniors.

For more information, please visit our website at myscvcoa.org or call the Senior Center at (661) 259-9444 x151.

The SCV Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.

