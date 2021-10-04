header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 5
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup
| Monday, Oct 4, 2021
AbbaFab
Courtesy photo.

 

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its lineup of October events.

Friday, Oct. 8, at 7:00 p.m.

Join the Senior Center for Comedy in the Courtyard as J.R.’s Comedy Club brings laughter to the beautiful Bella Vida Courtyard. Enjoy laughing with seven comedians including, Brian Kiley from The Tonight Show and The Late Show with David Letterman, and Steve Mazan, writer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. You won’t want to miss the fun!

Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Mama Mia, here we go again bringing another fantastic Courtyard Concert to Santa Clarita! ABBAFab, the premiere ABBA experience, tours throughout the United States and will be performing in the SCV Senior Center courtyard. This concert is not to be missed as ABBAFab will sing and dance its way through the hits of one of the best loved musical groups of all time, ABBA.

Note: Reservations for all events are required and can be made at myscvcoa.org. Events fill up, so please make your reservations early. These events are free to registered seniors.

For more information, please visit our website at myscvcoa.org or call the Senior Center at (661) 259-9444 x151.

The SCV Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup

SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup
Monday, Oct 4, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its lineup of October events.
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Purple Hearts,’ Three More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Purple Hearts,’ Three More Productions
Monday, Oct 4, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 4 - Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021:
FULL STORY...

Carousel Ranch Supporters Celebrate the 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’

Carousel Ranch Supporters Celebrate the 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’
Friday, Oct 1, 2021
Carousel Ranch supporters enjoyed an evening of great food, impressive riding celebrations, and exciting auction items at the 25th annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration on August 28th, 2021.
FULL STORY...

“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit

“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
FULL STORY...

Theatre Americana’s 60’s Themed Concert Coming Sooner

Theatre Americana’s 60’s Themed Concert Coming Sooner
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Times have certainly changed, but yet the music of the 60’s is timeless. Theatre Americana's "The 60's Revisited" time has also changed, now coming earlier in November at The Main Theater.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 173, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 173rd Death; SCV Tops 36,000 Total Cases
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
L.A. County Library is excited to announce that in-person programs are returning to many of its locations starting in October.
In-Person Programs Return to L.A. County Library
Oct. 6: Santa Clarita Public Safety Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:00 a.m.
Oct. 6: Santa Clarita Public Safety Committee Meeting
SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its lineup of October events.
SCV Senior Center Announces October Events Lineup
Learn About Perennials & Natives at SCV Water’s October Gardening Class
Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and native plants! Perennials are plants that live two or more years.
Learn About Perennials & Natives at SCV Water’s October Gardening Class
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Rideshare Week
Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to use alternative modes of transportation during Rideshare Week beginning Monday, Oct. 4, lasting through Friday, Oct. 8.
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Rideshare Week
City Manager’s Monthly Message – October 2021
The culmination of a major project is always an exciting time.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – October 2021
Oct. 7: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 7: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Purple Hearts,’ Three More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 4 - Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Meet the Browns,’ ‘Purple Hearts,’ Three More Productions
Longtime SCV Staple Bob’s Country Meats to Close Temporarily
The beloved butcher shop, Bob’s Country Meats, plans to temporarily close as store owner Keith Mowry is in critical condition fighting an infection at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to daughter-in-law Ariel.
Longtime SCV Staple Bob’s Country Meats to Close Temporarily
Deputy-Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead in Stevenson Ranch
A man was reportedly killed after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were involved in a shooting in Stevenson Ranch Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.
Deputy-Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead in Stevenson Ranch
CHP Awarded Grant to Help Enforce Bicyclists, Pedestrian Safety
SACRAMENTO - To help fund the California Highway Patrol’s yearlong effort to promote safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, the Department has been awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project IX grant.
CHP Awarded Grant to Help Enforce Bicyclists, Pedestrian Safety
California Schools Chief Announces Statewide Literacy Campaign
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday a statewide effort to secure donations with the goal of providing one million books for students and their families
California Schools Chief Announces Statewide Literacy Campaign
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2021
It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Confirm 172nd Death; 35,920 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,920 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 172 since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Confirm 172nd Death; 35,920 Total SCV Cases
Oct. 10: Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to join them for Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona. The event will be held at the Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market Street, on Oct. 10, at 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 10: Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona
Oct. 2: Annual Rubber Duck Dash Returns
On Oct. 2, 2021 Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Oct. 2: Annual Rubber Duck Dash Returns
Local Atheist Group is Top Fundraiser for SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers have been among the top three fundraising teams in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years, this year, SCAF finished in first place, having raised over $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Local Atheist Group is Top Fundraiser for SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s
City Considers Buying Council Member’s Land for Dockweiler Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council held a closed session meeting Tuesday to consider buying several parcels of land owned by Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to facilitate the planned extension of Dockweiler Drive through Placerita Canyon.
City Considers Buying Council Member’s Land for Dockweiler Extension
Newsom To Require Elementary Through High School Age Students to be Vaccinated
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that California will require kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school.
Newsom To Require Elementary Through High School Age Students to be Vaccinated
SCVNews.com
Posting....
%d bloggers like this: