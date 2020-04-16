SCV Sheriff’s Special Ops Unit Nets 7 Arrests

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station ran an additional special operation Wednesday night which netted seven arrests.

The Station released the following information on its social media account:

We ran another special op last night that netted seven arrests. Our teams keep in good contact with our station’s crime analysts to know what is happening in SCV to identify trends and know where patrol should be directed. On Tuesday night, J-Team partnered up with a few patrol deputies for an operation to give ‘special attention’ to Castaic, Newhall and Stevenson Ranch.

One of the things we’ve been watching for is suspects attempting to commit theft. Around 7:30 p.m., deputies were patrolling by the Newhall Metrolink when they saw an adult male acting suspiciously near the parking lot. He was reaching into his waistband for an unknown object, which deputies were concerned could be a firearm. When the man saw deputies checking him out, he took off running, discarding what was later found to be burglary tools along the way. Deputies caught up with him and found there was another really good reason he was taking off- he had a no-bail felony warrant out for his arrest.

Another arrest last night was in Stevenson Ranch when deputies noticed a man acting suspiciously in his vehicle at a convenience store. Upon further investigation, they found he had a machete and ammunition. The suspect was a convicted felon which makes it illegal to have any ammunition in his possession.

It’s all about being proactive—catching the would-be crooks before they get the opportunity to victimize anyone else.