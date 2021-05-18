header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 18
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
| Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Memorial Torch Relay
Dozens of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies take part Thursday morning in the Memorial Torch Run to honor fallen officers. Photo courtesy of Austin Dave

 

While the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for a relay run, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies still gathered Thursday at Jake Kuredjian Park in Stevenson Ranch to honor fallen officers with a Memorial Torch Run.

Every year, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies perform the run as a way to keep alive the memory of law enforcement officials who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, whether they serve as police officer, highway patrol or deputies, said Lt. Rod Loughridge of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who was one of dozens of deputies in attendance.

Traditionally, the journey starts at the southern end of Los Angeles County and works its way to the North County region, with SCV deputies often handing the torch to Antelope Valley deputies as the final leg, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“It’s to honor the memory of those brave and dedicated individuals who, as law enforcement officers, sacrificed their lives, in the course of their duties to the citizens of L.A. County,” Loughridge said, “not only that, but we’re talking nationwide, as well.”

Normally there also would be a ceremony involved in the run to support the families, friends and colleagues of the fallen officers, but those plans were put on hold this year due to safety precautions.

The run traditionally involved 56 legs of the relay that goes 330 miles throughout the county, with each leg about 5-10 miles in length.

This year’s run, which began in 1975, started at Jake Kuredjian Park and ended at the Sheriff’s Station for about a 5-mile route.

Kuredjian was a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department who was assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in 1995.

On the morning of his death, he responded to reports of “shots fired” in Stevenson Ranch, where agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were serving a search warrant to a man for impersonating a police officer and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

After several hours and hundreds of shots fired by the suspect, officers attempted to gain entry through a window, causing the man to open fire with an automatic rifle, fatally shooting Kuredjian.

Memorial Torch Relay 2

Dozens of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies gather Thursday morning at Jake Kuredjian Park in Stevenson Ranch to honor fallen officers with a Memorial Torch Run. Photo courtesy of Austin Dave

Memorial Torch Relay 3

Dozens of Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies take part Thursday morning in the Memorial Torch Run to honor fallen officers. Photo courtesy of Austin Dave
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
The estranged husband accused of killing Michelle Dorsey, 39, in her Saugus home pleaded no contest to five felony charges Monday.
FULL STORY...
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
The Lancaster man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2016 murder of Sgt. Steven Owen was sentenced to life without parole on Monday.
FULL STORY...
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
While the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for a relay run, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies still gathered Thursday at Jake Kuredjian Park in Stevenson Ranch to honor fallen officers with a Memorial Torch Run.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
The estranged husband accused of killing Michelle Dorsey, 39, in her Saugus home pleaded no contest to five felony charges Monday.
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m.
Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
The Lancaster man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2016 murder of Sgt. Steven Owen was sentenced to life without parole on Monday.
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
While the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for a relay run, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies still gathered Thursday at Jake Kuredjian Park in Stevenson Ranch to honor fallen officers with a Memorial Torch Run.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
SCV Helping Organizations Mark National Foster Care Month
May is National Foster Care Month, a time to acknowledge the families and professionals who help children and youth in foster care each day.
SCV Helping Organizations Mark National Foster Care Month
Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud
U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force on Monday, May 17, to enhance enforcement efforts against COVID-19 related fraud.
Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud
Families to Receive Child Tax Credits Starting July 15
Funds will start flowing to millions of kids and their families beginning July 15 courtesy of the newly expanded Child Tax Credit, the White House announced Monday.
Families to Receive Child Tax Credits Starting July 15
LASD Hosting Active Shooter Drill at Castaic Lake
Sheriff’s Department officials are asking the public to stay clear of Castaic Lake on Tuesday morning due to an active shooter drill that’s being conducted there.
LASD Hosting Active Shooter Drill at Castaic Lake
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Requirements to Remain in LA County; 27,858 Total Cases in SCV
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed that the State and L.A. County will be keeping the current masking guidance until June 15 to remain in alignment with the L.A. County Health Officer Order of May 3.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Requirements to Remain in LA County; 27,858 Total Cases in SCV
Arson Suspect in Custody as Crews Battle LA Wildfire
Los Angeles police have arrested a man suspected of igniting a wildfire that has so far burned over 1,300 acres and spurred mandatory evacuations as fire crews battled the blaze in steep, brush-filled terrain in a canyon community west of the city.
Arson Suspect in Custody as Crews Battle LA Wildfire
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 9 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, May 17-23, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ 7 More Productions
New Report Highlights Income Disparities in Entry-Level Arts Organization Staff in LA County
A new report published by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture and Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts revealed disparities between earnings of L.A. County arts administrators that identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and their White counterparts.
New Report Highlights Income Disparities in Entry-Level Arts Organization Staff in LA County
CDC Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing at Schools
Santa Clarita Valley’s six school districts could receive a little over $7.5 million from Los Angeles County to provide comprehensive COVID-19 screening programs at SCV schools.
CDC Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing at Schools
Today in SCV History (May 17)
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Sand Canyon Resort Development Returns to Planning Commission
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing Tuesday to further deliberate on the Sand Canyon Resort development.
Sand Canyon Resort Development Returns to Planning Commission
KAP7, CIF-SS Announce Extension of Five-Year Ball Partnership
The CIF Southern Section and KAP7 International, Inc. announced a five-year partnership extension for KAP7 to be the official boys and girls water polo ball for all championship events.
KAP7, CIF-SS Announce Extension of Five-Year Ball Partnership
Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan that would spend about $1.5 billion of the state’s $75.7 billion surplus in grants of up to $25,000 to support small businesses, according to state officials this week.
Chamber Urges SCV to Support Newsom’s Aid to Small Businesses
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Studies Show Vaccine Appears to Be Effective Against Variants; 27,842 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 17 new deaths and 583 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,842 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Studies Show Vaccine Appears to Be Effective Against Variants; 27,842 Total SCV Cases
14-Year-Old First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine at Henry Mayo
Fourteen-year-old Andrew Jenofsky was the first in line to get his shot at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Thursday morning, as adolescents ages 12-15 were given the go-ahead to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
14-Year-Old First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine at Henry Mayo
Approximately 100 SCV Residents Gather to Support Israel
Support for Israel was written across the signs and faces of approximately 100 demonstrators during a rally held on City Hall’s steps Thursday evening.
Approximately 100 SCV Residents Gather to Support Israel
City Receives More Than 800 Rental Assistance Applications
The city of Santa Clarita received approximately 850 applications for its rental assistance program ahead of the program’s April 30 application deadline.
City Receives More Than 800 Rental Assistance Applications
%d bloggers like this: