SCV Water Adopts Significant Plans to Address Water Supplies, Future Water Needs

In June, SCV Water’s Board of Directors adopted two important plans that address the agency’s short-and long-term water planning objectives. These actions help ensure that sufficient water supplies are available to meet existing and future water needs, and that steps are in place should a critical water shortage occur. These are the first unified water supply and water shortage planning policies since three local water purveyors merged to form SCV Water in January 2018.

On June 9, the Board adopted the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and one week later, on June 16, it adopted the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan and an addendum to the 2015 Urban Water Management Plan. It also adopted the Water Conservation and Water Shortage Ordinance.

Board action followed several months of planning and outreach where members of the public were invited to learn about these policies and participate in public workshop discussions. SCV Water released drafts of the plans and ordinance for 30-day public review and comment periods before holding public hearings.

“As SCV Water continues to serve the entire Santa Clarita Valley, it is critical that our agency has the updated tools to meet the needs of our customers today and in the future. These planning documents ensure that our agency is prepared for a variety of conditions that can affect water supply and reliability,” said Matt Stone, SCV Water general manager. “California’s current drought conditions underscore the importance of water usage planning when supplies are even more constrained.”

The Water Shortage Contingency Plan is required by the California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws. It will help SCV Water prioritize actions when water shortage conditions occur such as a result of drought, earthquakes, fires or other catastrophic events. Important components of the plan focus on water conservation and water shortage planning. The Water Shortage Contingency Plan is a component of the Urban Water Management Plan process. The Water Conservation and Water Shortage Ordinance contains provisions on water efficiency, watering restrictions and responses to varying levels of water shortage.

The Urban Water Management Plan is also a requirement by law for urban water suppliers, who must prepare an update every five years. The Urban Water Management Plan guides long-term resource planning to meet existing and future water needs. It includes recycled water and conservation, the potential effects of climate change and drought and assesses water supplies.

These plans are part of multi-year planning efforts SCV Water is undertaking related to water quality, reliability and conservation. Information, including the adopted plans and ordinance, are available at: yourscvwater.com/planning.

