SCV Water Adopts Significant Plans to Address Water Supplies, Future Water Needs

In June, SCV Water’s Board of Directors adopted two important plans that address the agency’s short-and long-term water planning objectives. These actions help ensure that sufficient water supplies are available to meet existing and future water needs, and that steps are in place should a critical water shortage occur. These are the first unified water supply and water shortage planning policies since three local water purveyors merged to form SCV Water in January 2018.
On June 9, the Board adopted the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and one week later, on June 16, it adopted the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan and an addendum to the 2015 Urban Water Management Plan. It also adopted the Water Conservation and Water Shortage Ordinance.
Board action followed several months of planning and outreach where members of the public were invited to learn about these policies and participate in public workshop discussions. SCV Water released drafts of the plans and ordinance for 30-day public review and comment periods before holding public hearings.
“As SCV Water continues to serve the entire Santa Clarita Valley, it is critical that our agency has the updated tools to meet the needs of our customers today and in the future. These planning documents ensure that our agency is prepared for a variety of conditions that can affect water supply and reliability,” said Matt Stone, SCV Water general manager. “California’s current drought conditions underscore the importance of water usage planning when supplies are even more constrained.”
The Water Shortage Contingency Plan is required by the California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws. It will help SCV Water prioritize actions when water shortage conditions occur such as a result of drought, earthquakes, fires or other catastrophic events. Important components of the plan focus on water conservation and water shortage planning. The Water Shortage Contingency Plan is a component of the Urban Water Management Plan process. The Water Conservation and Water Shortage Ordinance contains provisions on water efficiency, watering restrictions and responses to varying levels of water shortage.
The Urban Water Management Plan is also a requirement by law for urban water suppliers, who must prepare an update every five years. The Urban Water Management Plan guides long-term resource planning to meet existing and future water needs. It includes recycled water and conservation, the potential effects of climate change and drought and assesses water supplies.
These plans are part of multi-year planning efforts SCV Water is undertaking related to water quality, reliability and conservation. Information, including the adopted plans and ordinance, are available at: yourscvwater.com/planning.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.
As we move into the warm summer months, it’s a great time of year for you and your family to take full advantage of the City’s miles of off-street trails, 35 parks, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita, swimming pools and paseos, as well as local hiking venues.
WASHINGTON (CN) — In a closely watched case for nonprofit political groups that want privacy for their supporters, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a California law that says groups seeking tax-exempt status must tell the state the names of some of their biggest donors.
A Saugus High School shooting survivor cleared a major hurdle in her case against a website that sells kits and parts for “ghost guns” — the type of gun used by Nathaniel Berhow, which allowed him to take his own life, along with the lives of Gracie Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell, on Nov. 14, 2019.
Fourth of July weekend can bring traveling motorists across California including the Santa Clarita Valley, California Highway Patrol is telling drivers they will observe a maximum enforcement period to crack down on speed violations.
A picture may say a thousand words, but a piece of art can tell a survival story, according to the leaders of Single Mothers Outreach, who held their annual “Empowering HeArts” kickoff event at Closet on Main on Friday.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that extends the state wide eviction moratorium through Sept 30 2021 and clear rent debt for low-income residents that have experienced COVID-19 related financial hardships.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, a Hart High School graduate, is under investigation after a woman accused the Cy Young Award winner of sexual assault, the Dodgers acknowledged Tuesday night amid a flood of media reports on the allegations.
A vehicle fire north of Castaic was extinguished upon firefighters’ arrival after the blaze had reportedly spread to brush and resulted in a first-alarm response from Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel on Tuesday.
After working together since the inception of the Outlets at Tejon, developers Andrew Boyle and Peter Edelmann have teamed up with Tejon Ranch Company and The Rockefeller Group to open an immersive art experience at the Outlets.
A Saugus man arrested on suspicion of possessing obscene matter depicting a minor was reportedly discovered after a national organization specializing in these types of crimes reported his alleged internet activity to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the appointment of Animal Control Manager Raul Rodriguez to the position of Deputy Director, North County Operations / Public Safety Division.
