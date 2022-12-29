SCV Water Awarded for Transparency, Good Governance

SCV Water has renewed its District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance for the next three years.

“To maintain the Transparency Certificate of Excellence is a testament to our commitment to transparency and open government to the community we serve,” SCV Water general manager Matt Stone said. “Our staff is to be applauded for their dedication to ensuring the public has access to agency information, facilitating engagement and oversight, and remaining accountable.”

To receive the award and to renew, a special district must demonstrate transparency compliance

in the following areas:

– General- Essential governance transparency includes items such as: conducting ethics training for all board members, properly conducting open and public meetings, and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the State Controller promptly.

– Outreach- A commitment to regular communications that keep the public, constituents, and elected officials up to date on agency activities. This includes notifications for filing deadlines for upcoming Board elections and notifying constituents about public hearings for the budget adoption process.

– Website- Providing our constituents and stakeholders with access to information about our activities, including items such as the agency’s service area and functions; Board meeting schedules; Board member pictures, biographies, and terms of office; and reimbursement and compensation policies.

The District Transparency Certificate of Excellence was renewed for three years, and SCV Water will have to be assessed again in 2025 by SDLF. To learn more, visit our Transparency page at

https://yourscvwater.com//transparency-2/.

###

About the Special District Leadership Foundation

The Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) is an independent, nonprofit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation, and other recognition programs.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information, email Kathie Martin SCV Water communications manager at kmartin@scvwa.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...