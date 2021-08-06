header image

1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
SCV Water Board Votes to Return to Fully In-Person Meetings
| Friday, Aug 6, 2021
SCV Water Agency, federal drinking standards
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
 

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors decided Tuesday to return to its pre-pandemic in-person format for its board and committee meetings.

The agency will no longer livestream board meetings on Zoom starting with the first meeting in October.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order suspending public meeting laws – which allowed public boards to meet remotely – expires at the end of September.

Starting in October, members of the public who want to share an oral comment with directors will need to attend meetings in person to provide their comment, while the option to send the board a comment in advance of its meeting remains available.

A lengthy discussion among the 12 directors revealed clear signs of division between a majority of directors opting against immediate changes and a minority supporting a “hybrid” solution, which would allow members of the public to comment through Zoom just as they have during the pandemic.

Supporters of the pre-pandemic norm cited cost concerns in their arguments against changing the board’s existing in-person meeting format.

“When I think about the cost per actual public speaker served, it probably comes out to something well in excess of $100 per public member that might want to participate,” said Director Ed Colley, noting the hybrid. “That money is contributed by every other ratepayer that didn’t want to participate.”

For more than a year, the board held its meetings over Zoom, where the public could watch meetings live and remotely comment on agenda items, due to the pandemic.

Dan Mortensen, the board’s vice president, said framing the cost of the “hybrid” option as $0.18 per ratepayer was “the most generous way to look at this.”

“A more reasonable way to look at it is the fact that we have eight proponents of this from the public,” he said. “We’re considering spending $83,596 on eight people who have voiced support for (remote public participation) so that’s a little over $10,000 per person.”

Director Peter Orzechowski added to cost concerns on the issue of the board becoming an early adopter of the proposed technology – one “point tilt zoom” camera and supporting equipment, which would take advantage of the boardroom’s existing audio system, according to agency staff.

“Maybe we can table this for another year to see what other agencies are doing,” he said.

In a presentation, Cris Pérez, the agency’s director of technology services, estimated that the “hybrid” option would annually cost SCV Water just under $84,000, which includes the cost of installation, equipment, data storage and staff time for one year of board and committee meetings.

Lynne Plambeck, Kathye Armitage and Beth Braunstein were the only directors to vote for the “hybrid” option. The board voted 7-5 to not change the in-person meeting format after the roll call on the “hybrid” option failed to achieve a majority.

“This is not, in the scheme of things, a lot of money,” said Plambeck, offering to return her director’s stipend to pay for the cost. “It’s important for the public, in a democracy, to be involved with their agencies.”

Plambeck also said she’s seen a growing number of new participants join the board’s virtual meetings during the pandemic.

“We have a lot of new people that have come and begun to listen and be interested in our board meetings, and they would not probably be able to do that without this,” she said.

Armitage agreed that the online meeting format during the pandemic has led to more public participation.

“There is general acknowledgement that greater public participations lead to more trust and better outcomes for organizations that allow for that,” she said.

Armitage said the cost of the “hybrid” option would be worth it if it means the public “feels like they can truly have their voices heard with minimal barriers and feel like that are valued stakeholders.”

“There are costs that an agency doesn’t have to make, but chooses to make because it adds value to that organization,” she said of the “hybrid” option, while citing concerns about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

In a compromise, the board agreed to form an ad hoc committee to explore the agency’s next steps toward broadcasting meetings online and accepting remote public participation.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Softball Signs Graduate Transfer Kennedi Sorensen
California State University, Northridge head softball coach Charlotte Morgan announced the signing of Kennedi Sorensen, a West Ranch High School graduate, to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
CSUN Softball Signs Graduate Transfer Kennedi Sorensen
Felix Makes Olympic History With 10th Medal
Allyson Felix made Olympic history on Friday, winning her 10th medal to put her in a tie with Carl Lewis as the all-time most decorated U.S. track Olympian, and the most decorated female track athlete in the history of the Games.
Felix Makes Olympic History With 10th Medal
Canyon High Teacher Returns After Heart and Kidney Transplant
Canyon High Spanish teacher Kelly Seidenkranz said on the morning of June 29, 2020, she began to feel a pain in her chest that she chalked up to stress. However, after posting her Spanish lesson online, exercising with her mom and taking her daughter to a horseback riding lesson, the pain had crescendoed.
Canyon High Teacher Returns After Heart and Kidney Transplant
Hart District Officials Emphasize Indoor Mask Requirements, Mandatory Vaccinations Not Required
During a Wednesday governing board meeting, William S. Hart Union High School District officials re-emphasized the main points of their 2021-22 back-to-school plan, saying masks would be required indoors, while showing proof of vaccination would not be.
Hart District Officials Emphasize Indoor Mask Requirements, Mandatory Vaccinations Not Required
Zonta SCV to Host ‘Women in Film Featuring LUNAFEST’
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley and its Foundation announce, “Women in Film featuring LUNAFEST,” a new project to improve educational and career opportunities in the entertainment industry for women in SCV.
Zonta SCV to Host ‘Women in Film Featuring LUNAFEST’
Wilk, AT&T Recognize SCV Nonprofit for Foster Youth Program
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joined AT&T on Thursday in presenting Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) with the AT&T Investing in California Award. AT&T awarded the Santa Clarita non-profit $3,000 in recognition and support of its work on behalf of foster youth.
Wilk, AT&T Recognize SCV Nonprofit for Foster Youth Program
California Orders Health Care Workers be Fully Vaccinated by Sept. 30
SACRAMENTO – In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to further protect vulnerable Californians and health care workers, the California Department of Public Health on Thursday issued two new public health orders.
California Orders Health Care Workers be Fully Vaccinated by Sept. 30
Longtime Environmental Activist Teresa Savaikie Dies at 60
Longtime environmental activist Teresa Savaikie passed away at her home on July 21. She was 60 years old.
Longtime Environmental Activist Teresa Savaikie Dies at 60
Free Summer Concerts Coming to L.A. County Library Beginning Aug. 7
This August, enjoy live music at select library locations! L.A. County Library will feature five free concerts from a diverse lineup of artists.
Free Summer Concerts Coming to L.A. County Library Beginning Aug. 7
Princess Cruises Releases 2023 Alaska Cruise Schedule, Cruisetours Program
More guests choose Princess than any other cruise line to experience the incredible glaciers, wildlife, fresh seafood and the local culture of Alaska.
Princess Cruises Releases 2023 Alaska Cruise Schedule, Cruisetours Program
California Farmers Cut Off from State’s Largest Watershed as Drought Worsens
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California water regulators on Tuesday ordered thousands of farmers and ranchers to stop pulling from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in the latest escalation of the state’s bitter drought. 
California Farmers Cut Off from State’s Largest Watershed as Drought Worsens
Public Health Continues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Public Health Continues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
SCV Sheriff Station Holds Several Catalytic Converter Etching Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with “RG Brake & Alignment” in Valencia, will be hosting a free ‘Catalytic Converter Etching Event’ throughout the month of August.
SCV Sheriff Station Holds Several Catalytic Converter Etching Events
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,398; L.A. County Reports Death Of A Person Under 12
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also confirmed Wednesday 16 new deaths and 3,734 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,398 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,398; L.A. County Reports Death Of A Person Under 12
Olympics: Santa Clarita Raised Athlete Qualifies For 400-Meter Final
Allyson Felix, pursuing a U.S.-record 10th Olympic track and field medal, qualified for the women’s 400-meter finals on Wednesday morning, posting the fastest time she has run this season in one of three semifinals that set the field for Friday’s final race.
Olympics: Santa Clarita Raised Athlete Qualifies For 400-Meter Final
L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
The L.A. County Board Of Supervisors has allocated $22 million for arts and creative recovery from the American Rescue Act.
L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s cardiology team gathered Tuesday to unveil the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, a cutting-edge cardiac procedure.
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Senator Scott Wilk announced that his recent bill unanimously passed in the state senate this past Tuesday. 
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Recently, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released a COVID-19 Impact Report detailing the Department’s response to the pandemic and resulting operational changes.
Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
