header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 16
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Federal Appeals Court Upholds SCV Water Judgment Against Whittaker
| Monday, Apr 15, 2024
SCV Water

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed a $68.5 million judgment Monday for SCV Water for the cleanup of local groundwater contamination in its case against the Whittaker Corporation. The judgment was originally awarded on June 28, 2022, by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California following a combined jury and bench trial.

“(Today’s) ruling by the 9th Circuit is an important step in a lengthy process to ensure SCV Water finally recovers funding to address groundwater contamination caused by the Whittaker Corporation,” said Matt Stone, SCV Water general manager. “Water quality remains our top priority, and this ruling ensures that SCV Water customers remain protected and will continue to receive drinking water that meets all standards set by Federal and State regulatory agencies.”

In addition to the affirmation of the jury award, SCV Water was successful in reversing the district court on two issues on cross-appeal. The Agency sought and was granted a finding of liability against Whittaker under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) for costs incurred to blend contaminated water with non- contaminated water so its containment well can continue to protect groundwater supplies from further contamination.

Additionally, SCV Water was granted declaratory relief under CERCLA, which means that the Agency will not need to establish liability for future costs related to remediation at the site. SCV Water’s appellate team was led by Jennifer L. Meeker, Patrick J. Richard, Federic A. Fudacz and Byron Gee of the Nossaman law firm.

Whittaker raised three issues on appeal, all of which were denied by the three-judge panel. Whittaker argued the district court abused its discretion by permitting SCV Water to assert restoration costs as a measure of damages, that SCV Water did not adequately establish that groundwater treatment facilities are an appropriate measure of damages, and that the jury award of costs was not reasonable.

A jury found in December 2021 that Whittaker, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parker Hannifin, was primarily responsible for the damages sought by SCV Water. The final judgment in June 2022 incorporated the jury award as well additional amounts that were subject to a bench trial.

About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to nearly 300,000 customers through approximately 75,000 business and residential connections. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water communications manager, at kstrauss@scvwa.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Federal Appeals Court Upholds SCV Water Judgment Against Whittaker
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
Federal Appeals Court Upholds SCV Water Judgment Against Whittaker
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed a $68.5 million judgment Monday for SCV Water for the cleanup of local groundwater contamination in its case against the Whittaker Corporation.
FULL STORY...
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
Castaic Union School District is thrilled to announce that Lara Frandzel has been selected to participate in the Teacher Innovator Institute at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C
FULL STORY...
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita’s exciting Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return this summer for friends, families and neighbors to gather under the evening sky and enjoy free, live musical performances on Saturdays from July 6 to Aug. 24, at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Federal Appeals Court Upholds SCV Water Judgment Against Whittaker
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed a $68.5 million judgment Monday for SCV Water for the cleanup of local groundwater contamination in its case against the Whittaker Corporation.
Federal Appeals Court Upholds SCV Water Judgment Against Whittaker
Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley College 10-5
Angelo Aleman smacked a pair of home runs as College of the Canyons concluded its three-game series vs. Antelope Valley College with a 10-5 home victory at Mike Gillespie Field on Friday. 
Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley College 10-5
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
Castaic Union School District is thrilled to announce that Lara Frandzel has been selected to participate in the Teacher Innovator Institute at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita’s exciting Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return this summer for friends, families and neighbors to gather under the evening sky and enjoy free, live musical performances on Saturdays from July 6 to Aug. 24, at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title
The Master's University men's volleyball team left no doubt about it as they swept the OUAZ Spirit 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 in the season finale Saturday in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title
Register Now for Greater L.A. County Vector Control Fireside Chat
Join the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District online for an engaging conversation with experts in the field as they discuss the latest advancements and future trends in vector control Monday, April 15, from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m.
Register Now for Greater L.A. County Vector Control Fireside Chat
Child & Family Center Offering Mental Health Seminar Series
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Child & Family Center is presenting a series of four seminars for parents and caregivers of children and teens.
Child & Family Center Offering Mental Health Seminar Series
Matadors Gearing Up for Finals at CSUN’s ‘Crunch Time’
The University Student Union at California State University, Northridge is helping Matadors keep their peace during finals season with Crunch Time.
Matadors Gearing Up for Finals at CSUN’s ‘Crunch Time’
L.A. County Sites Identified for Possible Measles Exposure
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified by the California Department of Public Health of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled throughout Los Angeles County from Saturday, March 30 to Sunday, April 1.
L.A. County Sites Identified for Possible Measles Exposure
Wildlife Crossing Construction Prompts 101 Overnight Closures
California Department of Transportation, along with Valencia-based C.A. Rasmussen, continues to make progress on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing.
Wildlife Crossing Construction Prompts 101 Overnight Closures
Youth Show Added to Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is expanding its 2024 Summer Season to include a weekend of performances at the MAIN in July by members of this summer’s youth Shakespeare Camp.
Youth Show Added to Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival
City Announces Cowboy Festival Road Closures
The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival makes its anticipated return to William S. Hart Park, located at 24141 Newhall Avenue, this upcoming weekend!
City Announces Cowboy Festival Road Closures
L.A. County Aims to Speed Up Property Tax Corrections
With the federal and state deadlines for filing and paying taxes approaching in three days, Los Angeles County is also renewing its focus on taxes, with a special focus on enhancing its property tax correction and reimbursement processes.
L.A. County Aims to Speed Up Property Tax Corrections
Orchard Arms Senior Housing Waitlist Now Open
The Los Angeles County Development Authority will be accepting registrants for its Senior and Family Public Housing Site-Based Waiting Lists, including Orchard Arms Senior Apartments in Valencia, from April 15, 8 a.m. through April 30, 11:59 p.m., or until a sufficient number of registrations have been received, whichever occurs first.
Orchard Arms Senior Housing Waitlist Now Open
Wine on the Roof Tickets Still Available
Live jazz music, entertainment by talented William S. Hart Union High School District Students, music by Lance Allyn, be treated to happy hour, plus six seated courses - each one created by a different chef from your favorite local restaurants and paired with fabulous wines, local and statewide.
Wine on the Roof Tickets Still Available
April 21: Free Community Paper Shredding Event
Local realtor, Racquel Wilder, is hosting a free community paper shredding event Sunday, April 21, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the parking lot of Congregation Beth Shalom.
April 21: Free Community Paper Shredding Event
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
April 17: Hart District to Choose Search Firm, Offer Hart Mascot Presentation
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
April 17: Hart District to Choose Search Firm, Offer Hart Mascot Presentation
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
April 16: Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 16: Planning Commission to Discuss Town Center Specific Plan
Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park
Hundreds of residents joined the Santa Clarita City Council and dignitaries on Saturday, Aprl 6, for the grand opening of the city’s newest amenity, Skyline Ranch Park. Marking the 38th park in the community, the 10.5-acre park offers activities for everyone.
Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park
SCVNews.com