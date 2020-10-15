SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students

As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new live distance learning opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.

“Our school education program has always been very popular,” said Jenny McNerney, lead education specialist for SCV Water. “We’re really excited to bring them back in a new format so we can continue to teach students about the importance of water and good water use practices to have now and for the future.”

SCV Water has adapted its award-winning school education program into a live virtual format which features interactive student activities that present interesting and age-appropriate water treatment and conservation topics. All curriculum presented meets state framework criteria for each grade level.

Virtual Class Format

SCV Water’s Education Specialists will work live with classes from different grade levels via Zoom and Google Meets. Lessons focus on engaging students and include interactive worksheets, videos and discussions about various aspects of water.

Sign Up Your Class

Distance learning class signups will work the same way they worked for in-person classes. School teachers must visit yourSCVwater.com/school-education-programs to sign up their class for a virtual lesson.

Program Calibur

The School Education Program boasts seven credentialed teachers and has won several awards over the years, including:

– a Communitas Award in 2010 for our High School Scholarship Program,

– a Golden Apple Award in 2009 from the SCV School Administration association recognizing our

water education program, and

– an award from the William S. Hart District for our Junior High Program.

All curriculum is developed so that each grade level lesson is independent and different from all

the others. Students can attend a field trip every year and learn something new because none of

the lesson topics repeat. Curriculum is consistently reviewed and updated to ensure it meets

statewide standards.

History of SCV Water’s School Education Program:

The SCV Water (formerly Castaic Lake Water Agency’s (CLWA)) School Education Program educates school aged students in grades kindergarten through high school on various waterrelated topics. Since its inception 27 years ago, SCV Water has educated more than 200,000 students in the Santa Clarita Valley. The Program began in April 1993 with curriculum for the fifth-grade program and slowly expanded to include fourth grade. Over the years, curriculum for other elementary grade levels were added. The junior high school program began in 2007, followed by the high school program in 2008. Lessons focus on topics such as: the water cycle, weather, water pollution, botany, microbiology, water treatment, water quality, waterborne illnesses, the chemical make-up of water and environmental science.

