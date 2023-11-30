Zonta SCV Joins U.N.’s 16 Days of Activism

“Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs worldwide. The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley joins the annual awareness and educational campaign which takes place during the United Nations 16 days of Activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.

In 2016, the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, in collaboration with the Domestic Violence Center, City of Santa Clarita and the local Sheriff’s Department, formed Zonta’s “SCV Red Dress Project” to raise awareness of domestic violence within the community by displaying red dresses and a red vest that represent individuals who have lost their lives through domestic violence. The display symbolizes the reality of domestic violence and the impact it has in our community. Standing together with Zonta and highlighting the SCV Red Dress Project campaign is the Assistance League Resale store located at 26045 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. From Nov. 25 – Dec. 10, customers will see red dresses hanging throughout the store and informational brochures will be available at the registers.

“Having meaningful conversations with community members, and forging partnerships with other local organizations raises awareness about the impact of domestic violence in our community,” said Nicole Miller, Zonta Club of SCV president. “With the club’s focus on ending gender-based violence, these connections send a strong message to the community that we stand together in saying no to violence against women!”

Globally, Zonta International’s ongoing efforts to end violence against women and girls are carried out through the Zonta’s International Service Program and Zonta’s partnerships with the United Nations. Zonta International established the “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign in Nov. 2012.

Currently, thirty-five percent of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence. “Zonta envisions a world where no woman lives in fear of violence. Through the ‘Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women’ campaign, our members and allies stand together, uniting our voices to advocate for all those who have suffered gender-based violence,” said Ute Scholz, Zonta International president. “Zonta is needed now, more than ever, to continue its work to end violence and build a better world for women and girls.” To learn more about the worldwide campaign, please visit www.zontasaysno.com.

Zonta International (www.zonta.org) is a leading global organization of individuals working together to build a better world for women and girls. More than 27,000 members in 62 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls.

To learn more about Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, go to www.scvzonta.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...