SCVEDC Announces 2021 Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
| Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation invests not just in growing  local businesses, but attracting great companies to the region with a focus on industries that provide residents with high quality, high paying jobs.

Bringing these businesses to our community takes a combined effort from the SCVEDC and our partners in economic development, and of course, from the tireless commercial real estate brokers who work hard to get these businesses set up at the right location that works for them. Each year we recognize the top commercial real estate brokers active in the Santa Clarita Valley, who will be honored this week at a private breakfast event.

The Power Brokers of 2021 represent eight commercial real estate companies based both in and outside the Santa Clarita Valley who represented transactions in the SCV. The top brokers logged transactions with a total footage of approximately 4M Square Feet. Their success reflects that the Santa Clarita Valley is a destination for a growing number of businesses looking for land, modern facilities and a business-friendly environment.

SCVEDC and the brokerage community enjoy a natural partnership. From co-marketing and assisting in removing administrative hurdles to providing incentives, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation offers brokers a one-stop resource center.

When a company selects a new site location, they not only look at concrete features such as space, facilities and growth opportunities, but also at economic and demographic attributes such as the labor pool, population characteristics, prevailing salaries and educational resources. SCVEDC provides authoritative data by working with top researchers and data providers in the field of economic development. SCVEDC releases annual forecasts and monthly updates as well as provide project-based regional data to help companies and brokers close the deal.

For companies considering relocating to or expanding in the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as their brokers and site selectors, the SCVEDC team offers consultations and assessments that are professional, unbiased and confidential. The SCVEDC team is proud to partner with the brokerage community to continue our mission of growing quality jobs in the Santa Clarita Valley.
