SCVEDC Board Members Named Among Most Influential Leaders

The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation recognizes this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including Holly Schroeder, SCVEDC president and chief executive officer. Several members of the SCVEDC’s Board of Directors have also been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list announced on July 31.

“[The Valley 200 list] is 200 people we consider the most influential in our area – the San Fernando, Conejo, Santa Clarita, Simi and Antelope valleys,” wrote Charles Crumpley, SFVBJ publisher and editor. “They are the leaders we depend on, the ones whose work – whether at the office or in nonprofits or in other ways –improve our community and make our local economy sturdier. [W]e also tend to select those who are active – in professional, political and community organizations.”

The Valley 200 is broken up into eight categories: Advisors, Business, Education, Finance, Government, Health Care, Organizations and Real Estate. Calvin Hedman, CPA/President of Hedman Partners, Mitzi Like, CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services, John Shaffery, Managing Partner of Poole Shaffery, LLP and Dr. Dianne Van Hook, Chancellor of College of the Canyons, all made the list again this year. Additional SCVEDC board members named for 2023 include:

– Adel Villalobos, CEO of Lief Labs

– Ana Fonseca, President & CEO of Logix Federal Credit Union

– Dale Donohoe, Owner of Intertex Properties

– John Prabhu, Partner at L.A. North Studios

– Kevin Klockengka, President & CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

– Ravi Rajan, President of California Institute of the Arts

– Tamara Gurney, President/CEO of Mission Valley Bank

Three of the SCVEDC’s Power Brokers of 2022, Craig Peters of CBRE (also SCVEDC Board member), John DeGrinis of Newmark, and Yair Haimoff of Spectrum CRE were also recognized. Many of Santa Clarita Valley’s local public officials and representatives made this years list, including:

– Jason Gibbs (Mayor, City of Santa Clarita)

– Ken Striplin (City Manager, City of Santa Clarita)

– Kathryn Barger (5th District Supervisor, LA County)

– Pilar Schiavo (Assemblywoman, 40th District)

– Scott Wilk (Senator, 21st District)

“It is an absolute honor to be recognized on the 200 list, and in such esteemed company,” said Schroeder. “We are also thrilled that so many of SCVEDC’s dedicated Board Members have been recognized on the list for their leadership and service in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Click the link below to see the full list!

https://www.sfvbj.com/issues/valley200/valley200-2023/

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is a unique private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering competitive business services and other resources. For more information, call (661) 288.4400 or visit scvedc@scvedc.org.

