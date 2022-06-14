SCVEDC Highlights Local Residential Communities in New Podcast

Unlike much of the neighboring metropolitan areas, the Santa Clarita Valley has been improving, building, and growing for the past few decades. Growing in population, job opportunities, quality of life, as well as housing! Safe neighborhoods and great schools make the Santa Clarita Valley a great place for growing families. From millennials ready to purchase their first home to executives seeking exclusive neighborhoods, our region has something for everyone. But don’t just take our word for it!

In this episode, you’ll get the lowdown on the diverse housing communities SCV offers from residential real estate guru and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation board member, Neal Weichel.

Tune in as Neal shares his more than 30 years of experience to provide a guided tour of the past, present, and future housing developments that make up our growing region!

Watch it now on YouTube to follow along with maps of the communities.

SCV Means Business streams anywhere you listen to your podcasts like iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and on our website.

Tune in [here] now.

