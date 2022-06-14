header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 14
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
SCVEDC Highlights Local Residential Communities in New Podcast
| Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022

Neal WeichelUnlike much of the neighboring metropolitan areas, the Santa Clarita Valley has been improving, building, and growing for the past few decades. Growing in population, job opportunities, quality of life, as well as housing! Safe neighborhoods and great schools make the Santa Clarita Valley a great place for growing families. From millennials ready to purchase their first home to executives seeking exclusive neighborhoods, our region has something for everyone. But don’t just take our word for it!

In this episode, you’ll get the lowdown on the diverse housing communities SCV offers from residential real estate guru and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation board member, Neal Weichel.

Tune in as Neal shares his more than 30 years of experience to provide a guided tour of the past, present, and future housing developments that make up our growing region!

Watch it now on YouTube to follow along with maps of the communities.

SCV Means Business streams anywhere you listen to your podcasts like iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and on our website.

Tune in [here] now.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-14-2022 SCVEDC Highlights Local Residential Communities in New Podcast
06-14-2022 Blackhall, Now Shadowbox, Secures Studio Financing
06-13-2022 June 18: Seminar Addresses Home Needs for Aging in Place
06-13-2022 Aug. 31: New ABC Certification Deadline for All SCV Bar and Restaurant Employees
06-13-2022 June 21: Empowered Women Network Summer Celebration
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 14)
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
Today in SCV History (June 13)
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravenna post office established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
Today in SCV History (June 11)
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
Bonelli
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: