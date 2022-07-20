SCVEDC Releases New Talent Recruitment Resource

The SCVEDC is happy to announce the release of their newest resource to help Santa Clarita Valley businesses succeed and grow.

The focus of economic development has expanded over the past months to include talent attraction and workforce development. In todays labor market, companies are doing everything they can to maintain their current staff, while simultaneously competing with other businesses for top talent.

As part of the SCVEDC’s continued efforts to grow the valley’s economy and create high-quality jobs, SCVEDC launched a new webpage, “Room to Grow“. This page will be a hub, with each section linking to various resources and information that highlight the many attributes that make Santa Clarita an ideal place to grow a lifestyle, grow a family, and grow a career.

The pandemic caused a massive shift in prioritizing work/life balance, with workers preferring to trade in their long commutes for the opportunity to work closer to home. Santa Clarita boasts a fast-growing economy and unmatched quality of life, with a vibrant and highly skilled talent pool, exceptional academic institutions, and cutting-edge workforce training initiatives. This new page will serve as a go-to resource for businesses to showcase to potential employees just how attractive the Santa Clarita Valley is for talent to grow their lifestyles, families, and careers.

The new landing page is part of SCVEDC’s larger marketing campaign geared towards talent and business attraction, and will be the primary hub for their digital advertising traffic.

Companies are encouraged to link to the site from their job listing webpages.

