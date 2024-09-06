Sept. 11: Circle of Hope Handel’s Ice Cream Fundraiser

Circle of Hope will host a fundraiser Wednesday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. at Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, 25880 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

A 20 percent portion of the proceeds will go directly to support Circle of Hope.

Bring friends and family for a fun, delicious way to make a difference.

The mission of Circle of Hope, Inc, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity, is to provide emotional support and financial assistance for medical expenses for uninsured and underinsured individuals with Breast Cancer who live in, work in, or receive treatment in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information on Circle of Hope visit the website.

