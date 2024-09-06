Sept. 11: Circle of Hope Handel’s Ice Cream Fundraiser

|
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has delivered a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom inviting him to tour the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, where an underground chemical fire continues to impact the environment, health, safety and wellbeing of residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports that of the 40 rabid bats found in Los Angeles County in 2024, 16 of those rabid bats have been found in the Santa Clarita Valley. The latest cases of rapid bats found in the county include two bats found in September, both found in the SCV.
|
Circle of Hope will host a fundraiser Wednesday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. at Handel's Homemade Ice cream located at 25880 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
|
Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser tol be held Saturday Sept. 14.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, College of the Canyons, city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and America's Job Centers of California will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, Friday, Oct. 18.
|
Child & Family Center invites Santa Clarita residents to a free movie screening and discussion of the original hit film Inside Out on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
As scorching triple-digit temperatures engulf Los Angeles County throughout the weekend and excessive heat warnings have been issued for many communities in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, I urge residents to do their part to lessen the threat of wildfires.
|
1975
- Saugus High School opens [yearbook
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be jumping and jiving when they celebrate the days of poodle skirts and pompadours with “SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.
|
After being part of the Parks and Recreation Commission in the early 90s and spending nearly 30 years on the City Council, my life has been dedicated to creating a community where residents and businesses feel welcomed and safe here in Santa Clarita.
|
This year's SCAA Art Classic and Awards Ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m. along with a viewing Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA. 91350.
|
PBS SoCal has announced the 33 student finalists for the 25th season of the Fine Cut Festival of Films, showcasing the talents of emerging filmmakers from across Southern California.
|
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, have announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2025 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
|
William S. Hart School District and Valencia High School will host the first ever International Cultural Festival Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5-8:30 p.m. at the Valencia High School campus, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
|
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.
|
The Family Engagement Team in the Office of Student Affairs at California Institute of the Arts is seeking participation from Santa Clarita Valley businesses during the school's annual Family Weekend Oct. 18-20.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County
|
1876
- Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story
]
|
The Master's University cross country teams got off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign at the Mark Covert Classic in Brea.
|
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2024 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, free of charge.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Road Rehab overlay construction began in Newhall on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
|
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
