Sept 13: City Cinemas in the Park Presents “Top Gun: Maverick”

City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film “Top Gun: Maverick” on Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m.
The film will be shown at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
This film is rated PG-13.
Gather with your friends and family for the first City Cinemas in the Park of the season. Every fourth Friday of the month from June to October, grab a blanket and snacks and enjoy a free movie under the stars. If you forget your snacks there will be on-site food trucks available for you to purchase food beginning an hour before the movie starts. The locations and times for this event vary each month.
Rocktoberfest, a live music festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at Castaic Lake Recreation Area and proceeds will benefit KHUG 97.5 FM, a non-profit community radio station licensed as a non-commercial broadcast station, serving the Santa Clarita Valley.
“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.
While the College of the Canyons Fall 2023 semester may have started on Aug. 22, more than 300 class sections have been added to the class schedule to give current and prospective students more options to help them reach their educational goals.
Metrolink service on the Antelope Valley Line will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 between Newhall and Los Angeles Union Station due to a maintenance and rehabilitation project. The tracks will be closed to trains from Newhall to L.A.
Following federal approval of the updated COVID-19 vaccine and recommendations for the upcoming winter respiratory virus season, the California Department of Public Health is recommending all Californians stay up to date on the vaccine and get the updated shot when available.
This fall, College of the Canyons has launched a new certificate program for veteran service providers, such as veteran counselors in higher education, government agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations.
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour Boutique, sponsored by Valencia Facey OB-GYN Physicians, is coming to the Santa Clarita Valley in December. Save the new date of Sunday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo campus at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Master's University Men's Cross Country team dominated from start to finish and won the race, beating host BIOLA by 33 points as they never once relinquished the lead. The women finished second, falling to BIOLA by just 10 points.
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley will host the Purple Palooza Walk to End Domestic Vioence and Pup-a-Palooza fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7:30 a.m. t0 10:30 a.m. The 5K Color Walk will begin at 8:45 a.m.
Women Empowering Women in Leadership Collaborative, a Santa Clarita Valley-based platform dedicated to fostering growth and learning, has announced the launch of its fourth season of virtual workshops focused on professional and personal development.
Coming off an emotional conference-opening loss Friday night, The Master's University women's volleyball team took it on the chin again Saturday night, losing to No. 15 Vanguard 17-25, 13-25, 25-20, 22-25.
