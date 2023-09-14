Sept 13: City Cinemas in the Park Presents “Top Gun: Maverick”

City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film “Top Gun: Maverick” on Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m.

The film will be shown at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

This film is rated PG-13.

Gather with your friends and family for the first City Cinemas in the Park of the season. Every fourth Friday of the month from June to October, grab a blanket and snacks and enjoy a free movie under the stars. If you forget your snacks there will be on-site food trucks available for you to purchase food beginning an hour before the movie starts. The locations and times for this event vary each month.

For more information visit the City Cinemas in the Park website.

