Sept. 14: Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride Benefits Blue Star Ranch

The Inaugural Motorcycle Poker Ride fundraiser to benefit Blue Star Ranch will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Mint Canyon Moose Lodge in Canyon Country.

Blue Star Ranch is a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that provides free equine assisted therapy to veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Rider check in 9-10 a.m. Mint Canyon Moose Lodge, 18000 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

At 10 a.m. the ride starts with three stops yet to be determined.

Community Partners include:

Mint Canyon Moose Lodge

Blue Star Mothers

Veterans Collaborative

Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys

Warren’s Copies

Poker Hand Prizes:

Best Hand: $100 – Worst Hand $50

Poker hands are available for all attendees $20 hand.

Need not enter cycle ride to attend.

Register now, Riders $25 – Passengers $15.

All proceeds benefit Blue Star Ranch.

Entry fee includes lunch cooked by the Moose Lodge, live music by “The Remedy,” original poker hand and free entry for your motorcycle in “Best In Show” Contest for First, Second and Third Place trophies. Voting will be done by attendees. Prize drawing.

To register visit https://bluestarranch.org/events-motorcycle-poker-ride/.

For more information and to become a sponsor call (661) 312-6184.

Volunteers are needed for the Poker Ride. If you would like to volunteer, please call Nancy for more information: (661) 312-6184.

For more information about volunteer opportunities at Blue Star Ranch visit https://bluestarranch.org.

