Blue Star Ranch Fundraiser at The Local Pub & Grill

For the month of June 10% of proceeds from the sale of each The LOCAL Pub & Grill Charity Ale, Charity Burger or Charity Cocktail will be given back to Blue Star Ranch, an all-volunteer Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that serves U.S. veterans with free equine assisted therapy.

Equine therapy helps prevent suicide and supports veterans with PTSD.

The LOCAL Pub & Grill

26876 The Old Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

To date The LOCAL Pub & Grill has given back more than $100,000 to SCV nonprofits.

Blue Star Ranch is a proud member of the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association. EAGALA trains and certifies equine specialists and mental health professionals.

For more information about the services of Blue Star Ranch or to support or donate to the ranch visit https://bluestarranch.org.

