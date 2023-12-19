Sabina Fetter | Blue Star Mothers Local Chapter Affiliating with Blue Star Ranch

Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita are supporting Blue Star Ranch. As part of Blue Star Mothers of California ongoing commitment to supporting all of our veterans and especially veterans dealing with Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder, Blue Star Mothers is delighted to affiliate with Blue Star Ranch as its president’s project. Blue Star Ranch, a local organization dedicated to providing vital support services for veterans facing the challenges of a Moria’s of issues ranging from re-engagement to civilian life to PTSD, aligns perfectly with our mission to honor and assist those who have served our nation.

Why Blue Star Ranch? Blue Star Ranch has been making a meaningful impact by offering therapeutic programs that leverage the unique healing power of interactions with horses. As we know, service to our great nation takes a toll and affects individuals differently, and traditional approaches may not always be sufficient. Blue Star Ranch innovating programs have shown great success in providing an alternative in providing an alternative path to healing for our veterans. How Can You Get Involved? We invite all members of our community to join us in supporting Blue Star Ranch. Whether trough volunteer opportunities, fund raising events, or simply spreading awareness, your involvement can make a significant difference in the lives of our veterans. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of our veterans and contribute to the vital work of Blue Star Ranch. Join us in this noble cause as we continue to show our support for those who have selflessly served our country.

For more information on Blue Star Ranch, click [here].

Yours In Service,

Sabina Fetter, president of Blue Star Mothers Santa Clarita Chapter

The Blue Star mothers of America, Inc. is a non-partisan, non-political, non-sectarian organization. We do not support any political candidates, nor do we endorse any religious organization. The military represents all aspects of America as does our organization. Links to our website do not represent endorsement. We are a 501(C)3 organization. For more information, click [here].

We are mothers, step-mothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children who are serving in the military, guards or reserves, or children who are veterans. We support each other and our children while promoting patriotism. Our organization focuses on our mission every single day and will never, ever, forsake our troops, our veterans, or the families of our fallen heroes.

