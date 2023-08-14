Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band

The much anticipated “Jeep Night 2023” fundraising event benefiting the Golden Valley High School Band programs is just around the corner!

Sponsored by the SoCal Jeep Junkies and KHTS 98.1 FM & AM-1220 AM Hometown Station, the event will be held at Route 66 Classic Grill on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Expected donations of $20 each from as many as 100 Jeep club members, and 10% of all food and beverage sold during the event, will go a long way in helping to keep the band program running smoothly, which includes purchasing and maintaining musical instruments, marching band uniforms, sheet music, guitar strings and drumheads to name a few.

The general public is welcome to attend and admission is free.

Performances during the event include Golden Valley High School Bands, with special guests “Seven Suns.” An incredible collaboration between GV Band members and Seven Suns will certainly be one of many highlights of the event.

In addition, KHTS 98.1 FM & AM-1220 AM Hometown Station is sponsoring a food drive on behalf of the Santa Clarita Grocery, so we encourage attendees to bring food donations.

There will be many other ways to generate donations during the event, ensuring the Music Moves mission is met; “Supporting Music Education in Public Schools”.

*100% of all donations go directly to the Golden Valley Band Booster organization, a registered 501c3*

If you are a Jeeper and would like to donate and register, click [here].

If you are not a Jeeper but would like to donate contact Erin Hester atpresident@gvhsbandandcolorguardboosters.org.

For more information about Music Moves, visit www.music-moves.org.

For more information about SoCal Jeep Junkies, visit www.socaljeepjunkies.com.

