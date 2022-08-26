Sept. 20: VIA Breakfast Meeting ‘Interpreting the Inflation Reduction Act’

Join the Valley Industry Association and our panel of guest speakers as we take a deep dive into the Inflation Reduction Act legislation to see what it means for businesses. Interpreting the Inflation Reduction Act. What does this mean to California employers?

The Inflation Reduction Act takes aim at reducing the deficit through taxes on the largest corporations and lowering health-care costs on prescription drugs. At the same time, it is far-reaching legislation to combat climate change.

Speaker: Chris Ingram, Chief Executive Officer, Prosperitas Financial. Additional Panelists will be announced soon.

The breakfast meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Tickets for VIA members are $55, non-members $65.

To RSVP visit VIA Sept. 20 Breakfast.

