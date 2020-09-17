Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM

California State University, Northridge’s library is hosting a virtual exploration of women’s journeys in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.

The Bonita J. Campbell Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) fall 2020 event, “The Path Taken: Women’s Journeys in STEM,” will feature a panel of four women working in STEM fields, including featured speaker, CSUN associate professor of computer science Ani Nahapetian.

“The WISE Endowment, founded and funded by pioneering CSUN engineering professor Bonita J. Campbell, has provided inspiration and financial assistance to thousands of students and early-career STEM professionals,” said Mark Stover, library dean. “This fall’s WISE event will provide our panelists and speakers with a platform to tell their inspiring stories of career success in underrepresented STEM fields like engineering and computer science.”

The WISE Endowment was established by Campbell to facilitate the participation of women in science and engineering, particularly those fields in which they are insufficiently represented, and the development and preservation of knowledge about women in the science and engineering disciplines.

The WISE event will include a panel discussion, a brief research presentation, a question-and-answer session and a STEM-oriented “Jeopardy” game. In addition to Nahapetian, the panelists include CSUN alumna and YouTube sensation M’benda N’dour, a software engineer; civil engineer and CSUN alumna Marta Alvarez, president of YCE, Inc., a full-service civil engineering and land surveying firm; and civil engineer Miranda Patton, business development director for MNS Engineers, a multi-service infrastructure consulting firm.

Nahapetian is the computer science department‘s Graduate Coordinator and is the director of the CSUN Mobile Computing Group, advancing research in mobile and wearable systems, targeting applications in health, security, data science and education.

To RSVP for this event, visit the library’s events page at https://library.csun.edu/events/wise-paths.

Requests for accommodation services (e.g., sign language interpreters or transcribers) must be made at least five business days in advance. Please email library.event@csun.edu in advance of the event.