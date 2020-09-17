header image

September 17
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
The Path Taken

California State University, Northridge’s library is hosting a virtual exploration of women’s journeys in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.

The Bonita J. Campbell Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) fall 2020 event, “The Path Taken: Women’s Journeys in STEM,” will feature a panel of four women working in STEM fields, including featured speaker, CSUN associate professor of computer science Ani Nahapetian.

“The WISE Endowment, founded and funded by pioneering CSUN engineering professor Bonita J. Campbell, has provided inspiration and financial assistance to thousands of students and early-career STEM professionals,” said Mark Stover, library dean. “This fall’s WISE event will provide our panelists and speakers with a platform to tell their inspiring stories of career success in underrepresented STEM fields like engineering and computer science.”

The WISE Endowment was established by Campbell to facilitate the participation of women in science and engineering, particularly those fields in which they are insufficiently represented, and the development and preservation of knowledge about women in the science and engineering disciplines.

Ani Nahapetian

Ani Nahapetian

The WISE event will include a panel discussion, a brief research presentation, a question-and-answer session and a STEM-oriented “Jeopardy” game. In addition to Nahapetian, the panelists include CSUN alumna and YouTube sensation M’benda N’dour, a software engineer; civil engineer and CSUN alumna Marta Alvarez, president of YCE, Inc., a full-service civil engineering and land surveying firm; and civil engineer Miranda Patton, business development director for MNS Engineers, a multi-service infrastructure consulting firm.

Nahapetian is the computer science department‘s Graduate Coordinator and is the director of the CSUN Mobile Computing Group, advancing research in mobile and wearable systems, targeting applications in health, security, data science and education.

To RSVP for this event, visit the library’s events page at https://library.csun.edu/events/wise-paths.

Requests for accommodation services (e.g., sign language interpreters or transcribers) must be made at least five business days in advance. Please email library.event@csun.edu in advance of the event.
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting

COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
College of the Canyons was one of two California community colleges recognized as one of "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
FULL STORY...

Academy Reveals Winners of 2020 Student Academy Awards

Academy Reveals Winners of 2020 Student Academy Awards
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 18 students as winners of the 47th Student Academy Awards competition.
FULL STORY...

COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester

COC Remote Instruction Extended Through End of Spring 2021 Semester
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
College of the Canyons will continue with distance education through the end of the spring 2021 semester, Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook announced Monday afternoon in a message to the campus community.
FULL STORY...

Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association Donates $20K to COC

Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association Donates $20K to COC
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
College of the Canyons has received a $20,000 donation from the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealer Association (GLANCDA) in support of the college’s automotive technology program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
The Newhall Family Theatre, in partnership with Mark II Entertainment, is proud to announce the debut of a new web series: Talking Backstage.
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
The city of Santa Clarita presents the virtual 2020 Parent Resource Symposium, titled Teen Vaping: The Story of Toxic Smoke.
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
College of the Canyons was one of two California community colleges recognized as one of "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The 15 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2020/21 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
SCV Air Quality Declared Unhealthy Due to Smoke from Wildfires
Smoke from wildfires burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
SCV Air Quality Declared Unhealthy Due to Smoke from Wildfires
California to Receive More than $493M in Additional Transportation Funding
SACRAMENTO — Caltrans announced Monday that the state will receive more than $493 million in additional transportation funding from the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) annual August redistribution.
California to Receive More than $493M in Additional Transportation Funding
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 256,148 Cases Countywide, 31 New Deaths; 5,690 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,690 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 256,148 Cases Countywide, 31 New Deaths; 5,690 Total Cases in SCV
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday provided an update on the county's In-Person Learning Waiver Program, often referred to as the School Waiver Program.
COVID-19: L.A. County Provides Update on School Waiver Program
SCV Water to Begin Large-Diameter PVC Pipeline Replacement Program
SCV Water will kick off a pipeline replacement program in October, starting with a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline along Decoro Drive and Blueridge Drive in Saugus.
SCV Water to Begin Large-Diameter PVC Pipeline Replacement Program
Academy Reveals Winners of 2020 Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 18 students as winners of the 47th Student Academy Awards competition.
Academy Reveals Winners of 2020 Student Academy Awards
Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisors approved a motion to officially support Proposition 17, which would restore voting rights to parolees if approved by California voters.
Supes OK Motion to Back Prop. 17, to Restore Voting Rights to Parolees
Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
Songhai Armstead, a longtime advocate for the underserved and an innovator within Los Angeles County’s justice system, has been selected to head the county’s groundbreaking Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative.
Armstead Named Head of L.A. County Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative
California Board of Education Approves Civic Engagement Award
The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved criteria for California students to earn a new Seal of Civic Engagement, an incentive aimed at encouraging active and ongoing citizenship.
California Board of Education Approves Civic Engagement Award
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
The 8U HARTbreakers, a local softball team of 8- and 9-year old girls, hit it out of the park last month, taking second place at the American Fastpitch Association’s Southwestern Nationals.
Firefighters Deliver Team Rings After Fiery HARTBreakers Tournament Performance
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Thousands tuned in to the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance Tuesday evening, honoring lives lost in traffic-related incidents, as it was held virtually this year amid the pandemic.
SCV Residents Tune In to Virtual Evening of Remembrance
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Federal officials asked the William S. Hart Union High School District to update policies for suicide prevention, tracking and compliance, and other student privacy areas identified in the notification of findings from a recent federal monitoring program.
Suicide Prevention: Hart District Discusses Results of Federal Program Monitoring
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
As the weekly average of new cases rises in the U.S., federal health officials revealed a plan Wednesday to roll out free COVID-19 vaccine doses to all Americans who want one.
Feds Unveil Plan to Distribute Free COVID-19 Vaccine
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to develop a new human trafficking ordinance that would help victims break free of their bondage, and encourage witnesses to intervene and stop perpetrators.
Supes Vote to Create New Human Trafficking Ordinance Targeting Venues
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors gave direction Tuesday that would allow Public Health officials to start a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for residents when one becomes available.
L.A. County Planning for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 47 new deaths and 474 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,669 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 255,049 Cases Countywide, 47 New Deaths; 5,669 Total Cases in SCV
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
Dozens of residents urged the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to consider reopening malls and breweries, but Public Health officials said it’s not yet time, even though California’s guidelines allow for resuming limited operations.
Residents Urge Supes to Consider Reopening Malls, Breweries
