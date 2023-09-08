header image

September 8
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
| Friday, Sep 8, 2023
Zonta off to the Races

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be “Off to the Races” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. when doors open followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and “horse races” at 7 p.m.

After a break for a few years, the Zonta Club of SCV is bringing back this fun “horse racing” fundraiser.

The evening includes a western BBQ including peach cobbler. Bet on your favorite “horse,” play the daily double and exact races. The fundraiser includes a silent raffle.

Make your reservation now. Tickets $50 cash/check. RSVP to PR@scvzonta.org by Sept. 18.

Contact PR@scvzonta.org for more information and to make your reservation. Cash or checks only, sorry no credit cards accepted.

Elks Lodge

17766 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley welcomes people that are interested in furthering its mission of empowering women through service and advocacy. The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. Social at 6 p.m. with meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit membership@scvzonta.org.

For more information visit scvzonta.org.

