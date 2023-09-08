Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be “Off to the Races” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. when doors open followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and “horse races” at 7 p.m.
After a break for a few years, the Zonta Club of SCV is bringing back this fun “horse racing” fundraiser.
The evening includes a western BBQ including peach cobbler. Bet on your favorite “horse,” play the daily double and exact races. The fundraiser includes a silent raffle.
Make your reservation now. Tickets $50 cash/check. RSVP to PR@scvzonta.org by Sept. 18.
Contact PR@scvzonta.org for more information and to make your reservation. Cash or checks only, sorry no credit cards accepted.
Elks Lodge
17766 Sierra Highway,
Canyon Country, CA 91351
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley welcomes people that are interested in furthering its mission of empowering women through service and advocacy. The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. Social at 6 p.m. with meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit membership@scvzonta.org.
“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.
Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.
As someone who has fought long and hard to preserve the open spaces in and around our City, and proudly serves as your Councilwoman, it is with great pleasure that I announce the Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge for 2023. This challenge will deepen your appreciation for the outdoors as it draws you closer to nature, taking you deeper into the heart of our community.
In a groundbreaking development for California's water management, California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, R- Chatsworth, announced that the State Senate has approved her Community Water Protection Bill (AB 1631), moving it to the final step where the bill awaits the signature of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces that Californians under 18 years old who need a driver’s license, and individuals moving to California from out of state who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test are now eligible to complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office.
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars' side.
