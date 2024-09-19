Sept. 26-27: Valencia High Choir Presents Fall Concert ‘Broadway, Movies & Media’

Valencia High School’s Choir will hold a fall concert, “Broadway, Movies & Media” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at the Saugus High School Theatre, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Tickets are $10. All proceeds benefit the Valencia High School Choir program.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. each night. Arrive early for best seating.

Also performing will be:

Treble Vocal Ensemble

Soundwaves Vocal Jazz Ensemble

Two N Four Vocal Jazz Ensemble

Rio Norte Junior High Choir

Selected soloists

To purchase tickets and for more information visit https://givebutter.com/fallconcert24.

