Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues

Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its ongoing Clothes for Cash campaign Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***The clothing drive will continue on Saturday Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.

Donations can be dropped off at the southwest corner of the Saugus High Parking lot, which is located at 21900 Centurion Way, near the Marching Centurions trailers and the tennis courts. Look for the E-Z-Ups.

The club will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.

Please note that while this is a wonderful opportunity to serve, it is also a very successful fundraiser for the club’s band program.

You will be provided with a donation letter for your tax purposes; please make sure to provide your contact information when you drop off items. Please direct any questions to Ricki Chilvers, Saugus Instrumental Music Booster Club vice president, at VP@saugusband.com.

Can’t attend the club’s fundraising event? No problem! Make a tax-deductible donation to Saugus Instrumental Music at saugusband.com/donate or send a check payable to: Saugus Band and Flag Team Booster Club.

