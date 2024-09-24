header image

First All Valley Showcase Deemed a Success
| Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
Grand Finale - All Color guard teams
All color guard teams grand finale.


The inaugural All Valley Showcase, hosted by Saugus High School, took place on Saturday, Sept. 21. It is being hailed as a big success by organizers, participants and attendees alike. Between the five high school bands and attendees, the bleachers were full, boasting over 1,000 attendees to celebrate the bands and musical community.

High schools from Castaic, Chatsworth Charter, Golden Valley, West Ranch and Saugus graced the gridiron in a night filled with outstanding performances,” said Evan Block, Saugus High School director of bands. “Each band brought their own unique style and energy, showcasing months of hard work and dedication. This event was everything we hoped for. We had great music, incredible community support and an amazing turnout. I couldn’t be more proud of all the students who performed.”

The event was not only a musical celebration but also a testament to the music community’s spirit of collaboration. Valencia High School’s Director of Bands, Kelvin Flores, shared his experience of running Valencia’s annual marching band competition, Ragnarok, with the Saugus Boosters.

“It’s exciting to have an event where students across the district can come together and applaud the hard work that every band and color guard member has put into their field show,” Flores said. “I applaud Mr. Block and the Saugus Band and Color Guard Program for providing this enriching opportunity.”

Andrew Sherman, president of the Saugus Instrumental Music Boosters, commended Flores’ guidance and counsel.

“It took months of planning and hard work to pull this off, but Mr. Flores’ collaborative approach helped smooth the path for the All Valley Showcase to reach this level of success in the first outing,” Sherman said.

Roughly 75 volunteers helped ensure that the event ran smoothly, including Patrick Rowan, CEO of Scriptz, the event’s founding sponsor. Rowan also took an active role volunteering at the merchandise and raffle tables.

“This was a community-driven event,” Rowan said. “It was a great night, and I am honored that Scriptz was part of it!”

The All Valley Showcase is poised to become a staple event, fostering connections between students, schools and the broader community through the power of music. With the success of the first showcase, anticipation is already building for next year.

“We look forward to the 2025 All Valley Showcase,” said Block. “It will add to a proud tradition of marching band and color guard performance in the Santa Clarita valley.”

Grand All-Band Finale

Grand all-band finale.

Drum Majors

Drum Majors for Castaic, Saugus and Chatsworth Charter.

Castaic Marching Band

Castaic marching band.

Castaic marching band and color guard.

West Ranch Band and Color Guard

West Ranch band and color guard.

Evan Block and Saugus Marching Band

Evan Block and Saugus marching band.

Logo Scriptz
SCVNews.com