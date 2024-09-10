Oct. 26: Ascend Conference at Saugus High School

All young women and men are welcome to Saugus High School for a WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist Collaboration Ascend Conference Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Junior High and High School can be at once academically strenuous, socially uplifting, or not, an emotional rollercoaster and frought with questions about ourselves and our future. Where am I headed? What are my options? How do I get there? How do I find and maintain the drive and confidence to achieve my goals?

Ascend is a conference where strong and successful women from a variety of fields come and share what it takes to be strong, practice self care and find the confidence to succeed.

There will be a light breakfast provided as well as breaks and snacks.

Registration is free online through Thursday, Oct. 24 at its website.

