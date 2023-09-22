The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, in open public session at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Saanta Clarita, CA 91355.
Among the items on the agenda is discussion of three possible “River of Lights” lighting proposals for the Santa Clarita Central Park buildout construction plan.
Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.
See the full city council meeting agenda below:
|City Council
Regular Meeting
9/26/2023 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
Downloads:
Agenda Agenda Packet
You can be the first one to leave a comment.