 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Smyth
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
Dragon Boat Team USA
Tidings For Teens

Hispanic Heritage Month
a. Hispanic Heritage Month 2023
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
a. Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2023
The Master’s University
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
New Business
1. CENTRAL PARK BUILDOUT – RIVER OF LIGHTS, PROJECT P4019

This item will present decorative lighting options along the plaza and adjacent to the exercise stairs at the Central Park Buildout project, and request direction from the City Council.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Renderings for River of Lights
2. LEAGUE OF CALIFORNIA CITIES MEMBERSHIP

The League of California Cities (Cal Cities) is a legislative advocacy association that represents the interests of cities throughout the State, primarily on matters related to state legislation. The City of Santa Clarita (City) has been a member of Cal Cities since City incorporation in December 1987 and annual membership is approximately $45,000.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
Consent Calendar
3. Minutes of Sep 12, 2023 5:15 PM
4. Minutes of Sep 12, 2023 6:00 PM
5. CHECK REGISTER NO. 19

Check Register No. 19 for the Period 08/11/23 through 08/24/23 and 08/31/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period of 08/14/23 through 08/25/23.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No.19
b. Check Register No. 19 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. QUICK RESPONSE CODE BUS STOP SIGN REPLACEMENT

City Council consideration to award Sterndhal Enterprises, LLC, the contract for the replacement and installation of Quick Response Codes at 692 bus stops.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Bid Response-QR Code Bus Stop Sign Replacement – Sterndhal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Future Meetings