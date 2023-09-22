Sept 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Proposed Lighting at Central Park

Uploaded: , Friday, Sep 22, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, in open public session at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Saanta Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda is discussion of three possible “River of Lights” lighting proposals for the Santa Clarita Central Park buildout construction plan.

Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.

See the full city council meeting agenda below:

