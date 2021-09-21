Sept. 26: Rancho Camulos to Honor Hispanic Heritage Month During ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’

The Rancho Camulos Museum is hosting a series of special activities at “Last Sundays at the Landmark” with a special tribute in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month of the songs of Early California from the del Valle Family of Camulos, set for Sept. 26, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

We will feature the Los Californios CD “Que viva la Ronda!” That recording is their interpretation of Charles Lummis’s actual wax cylinder recordings of del Valle family members, made in 1904 at Camulos.

At 2:00 p.m. there will be a presentation on Charles Lummis’s efforts to preserve Hispanic Heritage, his relationship with Camulos, and the story of this music that has been passed down through the generations.

Guests can bring a blanket, their favorite cold beverage and food for a picnic in the garden.

Docent-led tours are at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The museum is open every Sunday for Docent-led tour at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The suggested donation is $5. Group tours and special focus tours can also be scheduled by appointment. Camulos is the perfect location for a memorable private gathering.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, about 10 west of I-5 near Piru.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...