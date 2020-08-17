Sept. 26: Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup, Online Environmental Expo

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to get outside and participate in the 2020 Neighborhood Cleanup and Online Environmental Expo on Saturday, September 26.

The event will act as a socially distant alternative to the River Rally and Environmental Expo that draws hundreds of participants each year.

Residents and their families can look forward to a day filled with litter pickup, a special scavenger hunt, free giveaways and an Online Environmental Expo that will feature a series of web-based educational videos that can be viewed following the Neighborhood Cleanup.

There will be NO cleaning in or access to the Santa Clara Riverbed.

On the morning of the event, participants can pick up their cleanup kits between 8 a.m. and 12 noon at one of the eight drive-thru locations throughout Santa Clarita – while supplies last.

Participants will be given trash bags, a drought-resistant plant, free giveaways and instructions to participate in a social media scavenger hunt for a chance to win special raffle prizes.

The drive-thru locations include:

* Chesebrough Park, 23505 Sunset Hills Drive

* Plum Canyon Park, 18819 Skyline Ranch Road

* Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

* City Hall, 23920 Valencia Boulevard

* Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street

* Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway

* Canyon County Park, 17615 Soledad Canyon Road

* Valencia Meadows Park, 25671 Fedala Road

The city is excited for residents to take part in the community-wide effort to keep Santa Clarita green and beautiful – with the added opportunity to win special raffle prizes by completing the scavenger hunt that can be found in the cleanup kits.

Simply follow the instructions and post your completed scavenger hunt – with any additional pictures from the event – to social media using the hashtag #CleanUpSC to automatically be entered into the raffle for a chance to win a prize.

After spending the day beautifying local neighborhoods, participants can go online to GreenSantaClarita.com and watch a series of educational videos featuring some of the City’s environmental experts to learn about recycling, water quality, composting and much more!

Before going out to pick up trash, all participants will be required to pre-register online as a volunteer on GreenSantaClarita.com.

Participants need to wear comfortable, close-toed shoes as well as a face covering and maintain physical distancing during the event. Participants will also be required to wear a face covering and maintain physical distancing while visiting drive-thru stations.

All waste collected must be taken home and thrown away in the designated trash bins at a participant’s residence.

Residents must also abide by all traffic and pedestrian signage while picking up litter in addition to searching for litter in safe, public spaces.

Residents can learn more about the Neighborhood Cleanup and Online Environmental Expo by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com.

Questions about registration information and how to participate? Call 661-284-1415 or email CleanUpSC@santa-clarita.com.