Sept. 27: City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include a proposed sponsorship agreement between Kaiser Permanente and the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, the protection of Santa Clarita’s information systems infrastructure and updates to the City’s purchasing policy.

To view both agendas in full, scroll below.

