Sept. 27: City Council Regular Meeting

1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.
Items on the agenda include a proposed sponsorship agreement between Kaiser Permanente and the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, the protection of Santa Clarita’s information systems infrastructure and updates to the City’s purchasing policy.
City Council Special Meeting 9/27/2022 5:30 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
City Council enter into agreements to Climatec, LLC to design and implement comprehensive energy efficient infrastructure modernizations throughout City facilities and parks and approve the proposed issuance of Public Financing Authority Lease Revenue Bonds (Energy Efficiency Program) Series 2022A and Series 2022B and approval of documents, and the taking of certain actions in connection therewith.
Cybersecurity and disaster recovery are top priorities for the City of Santa Clarita. The cornerstone of an effective disaster recovery plan is a reliable and effective backup and recovery system. This item makes a recommendation to award a three-year contract for a backup and recovery solution to ensure the City’s information systems infrastructure is well protected.
The City of Santa Clarita’s Purchasing Policy, last updated in 2020, serves to direct the City’s procurement processes and ensure fiscally responsible purchasing activities. The proposed updates primarily include contractual signing authority processes, procurement approaches, and a few clarifying items.
SEIU Local 721, CTW, CLC is the exclusive bargaining agent for approximately 90 positions in the field and maintenance classifications. The term of the proposed MOU is for three years and runs from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Joshua Littleberry (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 12-17.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief’s CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, was honored by the College of the Canyons Business Alliance among specially selected local Hispanic business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs who have inspired others to pursue their dreams in the Santa Clarita Valley.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Los Angeles County will officially launch the Veteran Suicide Review Team, a collaborative between the city of Los Angeles, County, federal and private agencies to reduce veteran suicide in L.A. County.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has appointed General (Ret.) Lester Lyles to serve as the Chair of the Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion (DACODAI). Lyles is a seasoned organizational leader and US Air Force veteran, with over two decades of executive-level leadership to corporate and STEM-related national boards.
Join in expressing your gratitude for our veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines and Corpsmen Association on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a fast start winning the first two sets before taking care of the Arizona Christian Firestorm 3-1 on the road in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday to get their first conference win of the season.
