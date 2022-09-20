Sept. 28: L.A. County Homeless Initiative Holds Listening Session for SCV, SFV

The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness. The initiative values your leadership on this issue and would like to hear from you.

Listening sessions will be conducted in each of the Service Planning Areas of L.A. County. Additional sessions will be held for people with lived experience and for representatives of cities and councils of government.

The Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley listening session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

During these listening sessions, a New Framework to End Homelessness in Los Angeles County will be presented. Feedback will be solicited from diverse stakeholders to ensure accelerated implementation of this framework is responsive to the unique needs and priorities of communities countywide.

This project encourages as many voices as possible. All meetings will take place virtually on Zoom.

Please register now using the registration link below to ensure your voice is heard. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Click here to register.

