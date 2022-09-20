Sept. 28: L.A. County Homeless Initiative Holds Listening Session for SCV, SFV

The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is holding a series of community listening sessions to strengthen strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness. The initiative values your leadership on this issue and would like to hear from you.
Listening sessions will be conducted in each of the Service Planning Areas of L.A. County. Additional sessions will be held for people with lived experience and for representatives of cities and councils of government.
The Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley listening session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
During these listening sessions, a New Framework to End Homelessness in Los Angeles County will be presented. Feedback will be solicited from diverse stakeholders to ensure accelerated implementation of this framework is responsive to the unique needs and priorities of communities countywide.
This project encourages as many voices as possible. All meetings will take place virtually on Zoom.
Please register now using the registration link below to ensure your voice is heard. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Monday that she has allocated $2.3M from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District communities she represents.
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the ninth annual Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Bart DeLorenzo will direct the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Los Angeles premiere of Henrik Ibsen’s "Ghosts," running now through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the company theater in Los Angeles.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
For the second time, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement, and Risk Management department received a 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 36 deaths and 3,502 new cases countywide.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The California Department of Transportation announces work on the westbound State Route 118 Reseda Blvd off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge is set to begin on the first week of October 2022.
California Institute for the Arts Center for New Performance kicks off its 20th anniversary season on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with the world premiere of "Scene with Cranes," written by acclaimed playwright Octavio Solis, directed by Chi-wang Yang.
