Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers

Volunteers are the heart of Bridge to Home. We appreciate you and your support. There are many opportunities to get involved with Bridge to Home and make a huge impact on the Santa Clarita Valley community.

Your selfless contributions will greatly impact the lives and success of our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness.

Bridge to Home offers many opportunities to volunteer including shelter support, client services, youth engagement, fundraising events and administrative tasks.

Being mindful of the diverse interests, abilities and schedule obligations of our volunteer team, we are flexible and appreciate any amount of time you can give to Bridge to Home.

For more information visit https://btohome.org/volunteer-opportunities.

