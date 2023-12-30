header image

December 29
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers
| Friday, Dec 29, 2023
Bridge to home volunteer

Volunteers are the heart of Bridge to Home. We appreciate you and your support. There are many opportunities to get involved with Bridge to Home and make a huge impact on the Santa Clarita Valley community.

Your selfless contributions will greatly impact the lives and success of our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness.

Bridge to Home offers many opportunities to volunteer including shelter support, client services, youth engagement, fundraising events and administrative tasks.

Being mindful of the diverse interests, abilities and schedule obligations of our volunteer team, we are flexible and appreciate any amount of time you can give to Bridge to Home.

For more information visit https://btohome.org/volunteer-opportunities.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN
Ever wonder what happens in the "Fairy Tale World" after happily ever after? Find out in "Never After Happily" presented by Showdown Stage Company Friday, Jan. 26-Sunday, Feb. 28 in Old Town Newhall.
Jan. 26-28: ‘Never After Happily’ at The MAIN
Jan. 9: Line Dancing Class at SCV Senior Center
Line Dancing is back at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. The six week class begins Tuesday, Jan. 9. The 45-minute class is held from 11:15 a.m. to noon.
Jan. 9: Line Dancing Class at SCV Senior Center
Castaic High Student Wins $2,500 Scholarship
Castaic High School student Yra Clamico won a National Grand Prize Scholarship of $2,500 in the Seventh Annual Payback Challenge presented by Next Gen Personal Finance. He was one of two students nationwide that was awarded the $2,500 scholarship.
Castaic High Student Wins $2,500 Scholarship
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Canyon Country
Last of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Canyon Country
Hazardous Beach Conditions, High Surf Warning Issued
Southern California including the Los Angeles County and Ventura County coastline is currently experiencing a series of large swells coming from the west and west northwest, which has produced extremely large surf ranging from 10ft-15ft with even larger sets. The National Weather service has issued a High Surf Warning through 10 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 30.
Hazardous Beach Conditions, High Surf Warning Issued
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Three New Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 287 new laboratory confirmed cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Three New Deaths in SCV
City Seeks Input on Updating Transportation Plan
The city of Santa Clarita is updating its Santa Clarita Transit Transportation Development Plan. This plan is looking at ways to improve the transportation system and the city would like your input on how to best define the future system in Santa Clarita.
City Seeks Input on Updating Transportation Plan
SCV Zonta Seeks Applicants for Young Women in Public Affairs Award
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for the Young Women in Public Affairs Awards. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26.
SCV Zonta Seeks Applicants for Young Women in Public Affairs Award
SCV Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 26-Feb. 2
Santa Clarita Valley residents are being invited by feedSCV to embark on a culinary adventure during the upcoming SCV Restaurant Week which will be held Friday, Jan. 26 to Friday, Feb. 2.
SCV Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 26-Feb. 2
Kathryn Barger | 2023 Year in Review
I have always believed that we achieve our best results together. During a time when there are so many people in need across our county and our country, partnerships can bring help, healing and hope to our communities.
Kathryn Barger | 2023 Year in Review
Holiday Tree Pickup Continues Through Jan. 13
GreenSantaClarita.com reminds homeowners that recycling is a great second chance at life for your holiday trees. Trees will be collected and recycled on your regular collection day now through Saturday, Jan. 13.
Holiday Tree Pickup Continues Through Jan. 13
SIGSCV Donates Children’s Jackets to Single Mothers Outreach
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley donated 36 jackets for children aged 1-17 to Single Mothers Outreach on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
SIGSCV Donates Children’s Jackets to Single Mothers Outreach
Jan. 16: Newhall District Begins Open Enrollment for ’24/’25
The Newhall School District has announced open enrollment for the 2024/2025 school year will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16. In addition, several other enrollment programs will also start on Jan. 16.
Jan. 16: Newhall District Begins Open Enrollment for ’24/’25
Jan. 20: LifeForward Workshop on Self Care
The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a LifeForward workshop on Saturday, Jan. 20 focusing on self care and setting healthy boundaries.
Jan. 20: LifeForward Workshop on Self Care
Solomon Elected Newhall Board President
Suzan Solomon was elected president of the Newhall School District Governing Board for 2024 during the annual organizational meeting held Dec. 12 at the district office in Newhall.
Solomon Elected Newhall Board President
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge's women's volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball coach.
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
Fourth of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution.
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
California lawmakers will return to Sacramento in a few days for the 2024 legislative session, tackling an estimated $68 billion deficit — along with high-profile issues like homelessness and the fentanyl crisis — in what’s expected to be a contentious national election year.
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors is seeking 3rd-5th graders to enter the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest for an opportunity to have their message shared with millions of beachgoers!
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory wood-burning ban for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday, Dec. 29.
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
California State University, Northridge women's basketball (2-8) begins Big West play with two home games in the Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
