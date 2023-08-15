Oct. 9: Fourth Annual Family Promise Tourney, Sand Canyon Golf Club

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host the Fourth Annual Family Promise Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Sand Canyon Golf Club in Canyon Country. The Round to Remember Golf Tourney will begin at noon.
Family Promise of SCV is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving homeless families in the SCV area. The Fourth Annual Family Promise Golf Tournament will raise funds to provide interim shelter for homeless children and their families and professional support services to help families get back on their feet and achieve lasting independence.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Katheryn Barger will be the Title Sponsor of the event.
A variety of other sponsorships are available including: Platinum, Gold, Silver, 19th Hole, Dinner and other sponsorships.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to announce "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a brand-new Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the City.
Former College of the Canyons standout pitcher Jacob Lopez made his Major League Baseball debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Aug. 14, pitching the final three innings of his new club's 10-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
The California State Board of Equalization will hold its annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing on Tuesday, Aug, 29, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in conjunction with the board’s August 2023 Meeting.
The Master's University's 2023-2024 Family Pass, which provides entry to any athletic contest for the buyer and each member of their household for the entire school year, is now available for purchase.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s California Task Force 2 urban search and rescue canine teams for deployment to Maui in the aftermath of the wildfires that impacted the island last week.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a Teacher Recruitment Summit at the California Department of Education Monday and formally launched a coalition to further engage in direct recruitment of teacher candidates statewide.
