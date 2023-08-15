Oct. 9: Fourth Annual Family Promise Tourney, Sand Canyon Golf Club

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host the Fourth Annual Family Promise Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Sand Canyon Golf Club in Canyon Country. The Round to Remember Golf Tourney will begin at noon.

Family Promise of SCV is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving homeless families in the SCV area. The Fourth Annual Family Promise Golf Tournament will raise funds to provide interim shelter for homeless children and their families and professional support services to help families get back on their feet and achieve lasting independence.

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Katheryn Barger will be the Title Sponsor of the event.

A variety of other sponsorships are available including: Platinum, Gold, Silver, 19th Hole, Dinner and other sponsorships.

For more information on the golf tournament, player spots and sponsorships visit www.familypromisescv.org/2023-golf-tournament.

