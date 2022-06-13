Sept. 3: Brad Paisley Set to Headline at Santa Clarita Boots, Brews Country Music Festival

Country music star Brad Paisley has been announced as the headliner for the Santa Clarita Boots & Brews Country Music Festival to be held at Santa Clarita Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon to 9 p.m.

The event will include a day of country music with the lineup to be announced at a later date. Food and beer available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now, click here.

VIP Admission is $229 plus a fee of $15.

The VIP Area is 21+ only. Includes:

-Access to the VIP “Front Row” Section (closest area to the stage)

standing room only, no chairs allowed)

-Access to VIP Lounge with a view of the stage, shade and seating

-Access to the PADDOCK in General Admission

-Exclusive VIP ONLY Bar

-Exclusive VIP ONLY Flushable Restrooms

-Exclusive VIP ONLY Food Vendors

-Exclusive VIP ONLY Entrance Check-in

-Access to the Honky Tonk

General Admission Paddock Level is $129 plus fee of $15.

Includes Entry to the festival and the Paddock (the exclusive GA Section closest area to the stage in General Admission)

-Includes seating areas exclusive to the Paddock

-Includes shaded areas exclusive to the Paddock

-Includes bars exclusive to the Paddock

-Access to the Honky Tonk

General Admission is $69 plus fee of $15.

Includes Entry to the Festival.

-Includes General Admission

-Access to the Honky Tonk

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...