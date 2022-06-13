Sept. 3: Brad Paisley Set to Headline at Santa Clarita Boots, Brews Country Music Festival

Country music star Brad Paisley has been announced as the headliner for the Santa Clarita Boots & Brews Country Music Festival to be held at Santa Clarita Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon to 9 p.m.
The event will include a day of country music with the lineup to be announced at a later date. Food and beer available for purchase.
The Santa Clarita Ballet Company is returning to the stage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on June 11 with live performances of the classic fairytale “Cinderella.”
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to name Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. as the new garbage hauler for residential and commercial solid waste for Santa Clarita at its regular meeting Tuesday, June 14.
Small-town girls, city boys and everyone in between have much to look forward to this summer in Santa Clarita as the annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, return in July and August.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was notified that a bat was handled by one or more individuals, including a group of children, at the Malibu Café at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Earlier in 2022, the city of Santa Clarita received a pair of awards from state agencies recognizing the achievement of two projects that enhance traffic and pedestrian safety. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Project and the “Pedestrian Scramble” signal phase near Santa Clarita Elementary and Arroyo Seco Junior High earned top honors for their innovative solutions to complex issues.
My name is Shefali Sharma and I am a San Diego State University student and a resident of Santa Clarita. I am reaching out as a concerned citizen of Santa Clarita to garner support for the Save Soil movement, which aims to save soil from extinction by raising awareness among 3.5 billion people (60% of the world’s voting population) and increasing organic content in soil to a minimum of 3-6% through policy changes across all nations.
