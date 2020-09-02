Sept. 8: Travel Through the Ages With ‘History Talks!’ Virtual Panel

The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society will present a History Talks! virtual panel titled “Traveling Through the Ages” on Tuesday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m.

People may register in advance for the Zoom at bit.ly/HistoryTalksTraveling.

Erin Davies, blogger and reviewer, will moderate a panel of authors throughout the event. Panelists include Anne Louise Bannon, Colleen Adair Fliedner, Xina Marie Uhl and Andrew R. Nixon. They will discuss the different kinds of transportation used throughout history and a large part of the world, with an emphasis on the 19th Century and later.

Moderator Erin Davies is the driving force behind The Historical Fiction Reader blog, historicalfictionreader.blogspot.com, where she reviews a wide variety of historical fiction, as well as does author interviews.

Anne Louise Bannon is the author of the Old Los Angeles series, set in the early 1870s, featuring Maddie Wilcox, a physician and winemaker. Colleen Adair Fliedner authors the novel “In the Shadow of War,” which features romance and espionage on a crossing of the ill-fated RMS Lusitania.

Xina Marie Uhl, author of “Lady Law and the Texas DeRangers,” also has two best-selling romantic novellas set in Antarctica in the early 20th Century, titled “Whiter Pastures” and “All Mouth and No Trousers.” Last, Andrew R. Nixon, former academic, is the author of “Three Lives of Peter Novak,” set in the early 20th Century.

For more information about the upcoming History Talks! event, contact the Santa Clarita Public Library at libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com.

The Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society can also be reached at HistoricalSpeakers.wordpress.com with any questions.