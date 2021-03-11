Sheriff’s Detectives Round Up Catalytic Converters Believed Stolen in SCV

In a proactive approach to lower theft of vehicle catalytic converters, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team led a search warrant operation on Wednesday, centered in the city of Los Angeles.

After countless hours of follow-up investigation, multiple locations within the city were believed to be related to thefts of catalytic converters occurring in the SCV, as well as several Los Angeles County areas.

Search warrants were served at four different locations which resulted in 19 individuals arrested and 250 catalytic converters recovered (estimated total value of $750,000), as well as one “ghost” handgun and approximately $100,000 seized.

The investigation is still ongoing and recent victims are encouraged to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Detective Bureau.

Numerous resources and law enforcement partners assisted with the operation including Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau and Special Teams, Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, Century Sheriff’s Station, Walnut Sheriff’s Station, Major Crimes Bureau, Los Angeles County Probation, Aero Bureau, Task Force for Regional Automobile Theft Prevention, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Catalytic converters are attached to the exhaust system of a vehicle. They contain precious metals and can be scrapped for a quick profit.

Theft of catalytic converters was a growing trend in 2020, with a 400% increase throughout the county, and a significant increase in the SCV as well.

We recommend the following ways to help prevent you from becoming a victim of theft:

* Park in well-lit areas with surveillance cameras

* Weld the bolts on your catalytic converter shut

* Engrave or etch the license plate number onto your catalytic converter

* Always report suspicious activity – If you see something, say something

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita and launched the “Guard That Auto” campaign to combat the increase in grand theft auto and catalytic converter thefts. The campaign educates the community regarding safety tips on how to keep your vehicle and its contents safe.

If you have any information regarding the theft of catalytic converters, contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or

www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

