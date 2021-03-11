header image

1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Sheriff’s Detectives Round Up Catalytic Converters Believed Stolen in SCV
| Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
catalytic converters

In a proactive approach to lower theft of vehicle catalytic converters, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact Team led a search warrant operation on Wednesday, centered in the city of Los Angeles.

After countless hours of follow-up investigation, multiple locations within the city were believed to be related to thefts of catalytic converters occurring in the SCV, as well as several Los Angeles County areas.

Search warrants were served at four different locations which resulted in 19 individuals arrested and 250 catalytic converters recovered (estimated total value of $750,000), as well as one “ghost” handgun and approximately $100,000 seized.

The investigation is still ongoing and recent victims are encouraged to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Detective Bureau.

Numerous resources and law enforcement partners assisted with the operation including Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau and Special Teams, Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, Century Sheriff’s Station, Walnut Sheriff’s Station, Major Crimes Bureau, Los Angeles County Probation, Aero Bureau, Task Force for Regional Automobile Theft Prevention, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Catalytic converters are attached to the exhaust system of a vehicle. They contain precious metals and can be scrapped for a quick profit.

Theft of catalytic converters was a growing trend in 2020, with a 400% increase throughout the county, and a significant increase in the SCV as well.

We recommend the following ways to help prevent you from becoming a victim of theft:

* Park in well-lit areas with surveillance cameras

* Weld the bolts on your catalytic converter shut

* Engrave or etch the license plate number onto your catalytic converter

* Always report suspicious activity – If you see something, say something

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita and launched the “Guard That Auto” campaign to combat the increase in grand theft auto and catalytic converter thefts. The campaign educates the community regarding safety tips on how to keep your vehicle and its contents safe.

If you have any information regarding the theft of catalytic converters, contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or
www.LACrimeStoppers.org.
Appeals Court Rules L.A. County Can Reimpose Outdoor Dining Ban
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
Appeals Court Rules L.A. County Can Reimpose Outdoor Dining Ban
As Los Angeles County inches closer to a loosening of restrictions as COVID-19 figures continue their decline, a state appeals court ruled last week that county Department of Public Health officials could reinstate outdoor dining restrictions on restaurants if cases spike again.
FULL STORY...
Newsom: L.A. County Restaurants, Amusement Parks Could Reopen This Weekend
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
Newsom: L.A. County Restaurants, Amusement Parks Could Reopen This Weekend
With California approaching a key COVID-19 vaccine milestone, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that business restrictions could be loosened for restaurants and amusement parks as early as this weekend in the state’s largest counties.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Supes OK Valencia Project Updates
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
L.A. County Supes OK Valencia Project Updates
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved motions Tuesday related to the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community located west of Interstate 5.
FULL STORY...
Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators
The William S. Hart Union High School District has provided guidance for high school sports spectators as Foothill League sports will resume on Friday, March 12, with boys and girls soccer.
Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators
Campaign Art for 93rd Oscars Unveiled by AMPAS
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the campaign art for the 93rd Oscars, leading up to the awards telecast on Sunday, April 25.
Campaign Art for 93rd Oscars Unveiled by AMPAS
Appeals Court Rules L.A. County Can Reimpose Outdoor Dining Ban
As Los Angeles County inches closer to a loosening of restrictions as COVID-19 figures continue their decline, a state appeals court ruled last week that county Department of Public Health officials could reinstate outdoor dining restrictions on restaurants if cases spike again.
Appeals Court Rules L.A. County Can Reimpose Outdoor Dining Ban
Santa Clarita City Council Votes to Support Pending Legislation
Covering everything from state franchise taxes to theme parks to electrical grid improvements, the Santa Clarita City Council voted on Tuesday to formally show its support for five pieces of pending legislation on the state and federal levels.
Santa Clarita City Council Votes to Support Pending Legislation
Newsom: L.A. County Restaurants, Amusement Parks Could Reopen This Weekend
With California approaching a key COVID-19 vaccine milestone, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that business restrictions could be loosened for restaurants and amusement parks as early as this weekend in the state’s largest counties.
Newsom: L.A. County Restaurants, Amusement Parks Could Reopen This Weekend
L.A. County Supes OK Valencia Project Updates
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved motions Tuesday related to the Valencia project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community located west of Interstate 5.
L.A. County Supes OK Valencia Project Updates
SCV Realtor Arrested in Florida on Warrant for Nevada Sexual Assault Allegation
A prominent local Realtor was arrested this week in Florida, after he was accused of two counts of sexual assault alleged to have occurred Aug. 29 in Las Vegas.
SCV Realtor Arrested in Florida on Warrant for Nevada Sexual Assault Allegation
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Expands Vaccine Eligibility; 26,666 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 119 new deaths and 1,514 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,666 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Expands Vaccine Eligibility; 26,666 Total SCV Cases
Newsom Highlights Recovery, Essential Workers in State of the State Address
A year into the pandemic that’s infected 3.6 million Californians and killed nearly 55,000, Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the Legislature and residents in his third State of the State address.
Newsom Highlights Recovery, Essential Workers in State of the State Address
CalArts to Participate in Virtual Career Fair
This past year has provided CalArts with the opportunity to reimagine recruiting in higher education.
CalArts to Participate in Virtual Career Fair
Public Health Issues Water Advisory for L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Public Health Issues Water Advisory for L.A. County Beaches
COC Canyon Country Virtual Series to Highlight Impacts of Chemistry
Join College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus as it presents a virtual discussion on the impacts of chemistry - from cures and beyond.
COC Canyon Country Virtual Series to Highlight Impacts of Chemistry
Santa Clarita Legislative Platform Available Online for Review
On an annual basis, the Santa Clarita City Council adopts a legislative platform to outline its position on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority.
Santa Clarita Legislative Platform Available Online for Review
CSUN Professor Researching Effects of Increased Screen Time on Child Development
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many day-to-day interactions — such as learning, interacting with co-workers and socializing with friends and family — now take place through computer and phone screens.
CSUN Professor Researching Effects of Increased Screen Time on Child Development
Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Castaic Fires
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of purposefully starting three brush fires in Castaic last month.
Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Castaic Fires
March 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Study Session
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a virtual study session Thursday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m.
March 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Study Session
L.A. County Provides Storm Safety Tips, Shelter Information
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management urged all residents in the Los Angeles County area to keep safe during the recent storm and offered helpful tips about how to do so. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority is also offering weather-activated shelters through March 12.
L.A. County Provides Storm Safety Tips, Shelter Information
COC Women’s Conference Returns as Three-Day Virtual Event
The 2021 College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will be held virtually from March 25-27 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
COC Women’s Conference Returns as Three-Day Virtual Event
City Council Unanimously Approves No Confidence Vote in L.A County DA
The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a vote of no confidence in District Attorney George Gascón, citing recent policy changes from the D.A.’s office as having a detrimental impact on public safety.
City Council Unanimously Approves No Confidence Vote in L.A County DA
Early-Morning Valencia House Fire Quickly Doused
Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in the Valencia Hills neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Early-Morning Valencia House Fire Quickly Doused
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule
FOX Sports West, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), announced Tuesday the television and Prep Zone streaming schedule for the first three weeks of the condensed, six week 2020-2021 football season.
Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule
