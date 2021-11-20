Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club to Host Holiday Hoedown Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club is set to dust off their ugliest holiday sweaters on Dec. 5 to kick off the season.

The caller will be Michael Kellogg. The fun starts at 2:00 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita.

The donation is $10 per square dancer. Casual attire is always welcome and proof of vaccination and masks are required.

Come join the fun! For more information, call 661-254-4272, www.sierrahillbillies.org, or find them on Facebook.

