Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 19
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club to Host Holiday Hoedown Dance
| Friday, Nov 19, 2021

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club is set to dust off their ugliest holiday sweaters on Dec. 5 to kick off the season.

The caller will be Michael Kellogg. The fun starts at 2:00 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita.

The donation is $10 per square dancer. Casual attire is always welcome and proof of vaccination and masks are required.

Come join the fun! For more information, call 661-254-4272, www.sierrahillbillies.org, or find them on Facebook.
Val Verde Bringing Holiday Cheer with Parks After Dark

Val Verde Bringing Holiday Cheer with Parks After Dark
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
It’s park time Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with a captivating Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 tons of snow to 33 L.A. County Parks, including Val Verde Park, in the month of December.
FULL STORY...

City Seeks Submissions For 2022 Sidewalk Poetry

City Seeks Submissions For 2022 Sidewalk Poetry
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts Division is once again seeking submission for the Sidewalk Poetry Project.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 16: COC Virtual Artist Lecture by Alicia Piller

Nov. 16: COC Virtual Artist Lecture by Alicia Piller
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
College of the Canyons is presenting a virtual artist lecture by California Institute of the Arts alumna Alicia Piller on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 2:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 19: ‘Living in Color’ Art Show Benefiting Bridge to Home

Nov. 19: ‘Living in Color’ Art Show Benefiting Bridge to Home
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Bridge to Home has partnered with the ArtTree Community Arts Center to host the art show and sale – “Living in Color,” on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning 6:00 p.m., at the ArtTree Center, which is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Food Pantry to Host Annual Turkey Drive
Starting on Nov. 20 until Nov. 24, the SCV Food Pantry will hold its annual turkey donation outside of its offices in Newhall.
SCV Food Pantry to Host Annual Turkey Drive
Henry Mayo’s Annual Holiday Home Tour and Preview Gala Set for First Week of December
It’s the most wonderful time of the year again — the Holiday Home Tour is coming to town on Dec. 3 and 4 to benefit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns.
Henry Mayo’s Annual Holiday Home Tour and Preview Gala Set for First Week of December
State Superintendent Works to Expand Gender Neutral Bathrooms in California Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Friday announced the formation of an ad hoc committee that will be charged with making recommendations to expand the availability of gender neutral bathrooms on California school campuses.
State Superintendent Works to Expand Gender Neutral Bathrooms in California Schools
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Deaths Among Healthcare Workers Remains Low
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 26 new deaths and 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,631 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Deaths Among Healthcare Workers Remains Low
SCV Water Awarded for 2019/20 Comprehensive Financial Report
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for its annual comprehensive financial report for financial year 2019/20.
SCV Water Awarded for 2019/20 Comprehensive Financial Report
County Launches Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project
In an effort to assist Qualifying Small Business Tenants that have fallen behind on rent, Los Angeles County launched the Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project on Wednesday and will be accepting applications until Nov. 24.
County Launches Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project
SCV Chamber Opens Nominations for 2021 Business Choice Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced nominations for the 2021 Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards have officially opened and will remain open until Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
SCV Chamber Opens Nominations for 2021 Business Choice Awards
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Val Verde Bringing Holiday Cheer with Parks After Dark
It’s park time Los Angeles County! Parks After Dark returns with a captivating Winter Wonderland experience that will bring holiday cheer and 40 tons of snow to 33 L.A. County Parks, including Val Verde Park, in the month of December.
Val Verde Bringing Holiday Cheer with Parks After Dark
Bridge to Home Reaches Crucial Milestone
Tracey Carpentier, chairman of the Board of Bridge to Home, announced Thursday that the Phase I goal for Building the Bridge Capital Campaign, the community fundraising effort to construct a new permanent, year-round homeless shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley, has reached a crucial milestone.
Bridge to Home Reaches Crucial Milestone
Lady Cougars Begin Postseason Saturday at No. 5 San Diego Mesa
College of the Canyons, ranked No. 12, will begin the postseason on the road vs. No. 5 San Diego Mesa College Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2:00 p.m., in the opening round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals, as the Cougars look to extend on the success of winning the program's 12th conference title.
Lady Cougars Begin Postseason Saturday at No. 5 San Diego Mesa
Former SCV Sheriff’s Station Officially Closes
The former Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will officially be closing its doors Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2:00 p.m.
Former SCV Sheriff’s Station Officially Closes
Thursday COVID Roundup: Delta Remains Predominate Variant in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 26 new deaths and 1,088 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,586 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Delta Remains Predominate Variant in L.A. County
‘Professor for a Day’ Returns to CSUN
While he was a student at CSUN, Steve Rabuchin ’85 (Organizational Systems Management) discovered his passion for business, landing an internship during his senior year and being offered a job at IBM upon graduation.
‘Professor for a Day’ Returns to CSUN
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; rededicated as city of Santa Clarita's Business Incubator exactly 57 years later (2014) [story]
Newhall Library
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Skilled Nursing Facilities To Complete Booster Shot Administering
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,284 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,541 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Skilled Nursing Facilities To Complete Booster Shot Administering
CSUN Study Finds Teachers Hesitant To Discuss Racism In American Heartland
The deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and others launched a national conversation about race and racism in America over the past couple of years.
CSUN Study Finds Teachers Hesitant To Discuss Racism In American Heartland
SCV Water Implements Stage 1 of Water Shortage Plan
In response to persistent, exceptional drought conditions throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and the state, SCV Water activated Stage 1 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Water Conservation and Water Supply Shortage Ordinance this week.
SCV Water Implements Stage 1 of Water Shortage Plan
Princess Cruises Launches “The Cyber Event” For Holiday Shoppers
Princess Cruises is giving holiday deals early through "The Cyber Event" featuring Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers for many cruises across the globe.  
Princess Cruises Launches “The Cyber Event” For Holiday Shoppers
Valencia Acura, Castaic Animal Center Host Pet Adoption Event
Valencia Acura in partnership with the L.A. County Castaic Animal Care Center are hosting a pet adoption event for the first time since the pandemic began.
Valencia Acura, Castaic Animal Center Host Pet Adoption Event
State Superintendent Goes On Statewide Listening Tour
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a virtual press conference  Nov. 17,  to announce the integration of a host of programs and strategies to help transform education in California schools as well as student and family supports.
State Superintendent Goes On Statewide Listening Tour
City Seeks Submissions For 2022 Sidewalk Poetry
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts Division is once again seeking submission for the Sidewalk Poetry Project.
City Seeks Submissions For 2022 Sidewalk Poetry
COC Nursing Reports Highest National Exam Pass Rate In Program’s History
The College of the Canyons Registered Nursing (RN) Class of 2021 had a 95.24 percent National Council Licensure Examination (NLCEX) pass rate for the first quarter of 2021-22, which is the highest quarter result in the program’s history.
COC Nursing Reports Highest National Exam Pass Rate In Program’s History
SCVNews.com
