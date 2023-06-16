Sizeup Santa Clarita Supports Local Business

The city of Santa Clarita is launching SizeUp Santa Clarita on its website Friday, June 16, making powerful market research and business intelligence available to local businesses to help them succeed.
Local businesses can now access industry-specific and hyperlocal information to help them grow and make smarter decisions using data analysis. SizeUp Santa Clarita is simple and easy to use. Users simply input their business industry and location into the tool, and it generates research that is individually customized for each company.
The city invites residents to join a live Zoom demonstration on June 20 at 2 p.m. Presenters will review how to utilize SizeUp Santa Clarita and answer questions about this new online service.
SizeUp Santa Clarita helps level the competitive business playing field by providing small businesses with market research that typically only large corporations can afford to access.
SizeUp uses data insights, cloud computing and computer algorithms to deliver custom analysis for local businesses. The data comes from hundreds of public and proprietary data sources covering firmographic, demographic, geographic, labor, wage, cost, consumer spending, transportation and more. Using SizeUp Santa Clarita local businesses are able to:
— Benchmark performance compared to industry competitors.
— Discover customers and suppliers.
— Optimize advertising to target ideal customer segments.
— Analyze the demographics, labor force, and consumer base of their area.
— Explore potential sites for their business.
Consistently recognized for being a business-friendly community, the city of Santa Clarita understands that small businesses and entrepreneurship are integral to its economic fabric. Santa Clarita welcomes businesses of all sizes and encourages those interested in opening a small business to explore the SizeUp Santa Clarita tool.
Emerging singer-songwriter Marie Wise-Hawkins, a former Santa Clarita Valley resident now living in Nashville, has releases her third and final installment of her summer single trilogy, titled "Island Time."
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes almost a dozen new members to the chamber's membership rolls. The SCV Chamber membership includes members ranging from independently-owned businesses to multi-national corporations.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has released a statement on the passing of the state of California 2023-24 budget that includes funding for two of the bills she had passed during her first year in the Assembly.
Have you ever wanted to learn more about the amazing history of filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Placerita Canyon and Vasquez Rocks? Attend a fun, interactive and visual presentation with Vasquez Rocks Superintendent Sarah Brewer, "Hollywood's Backlot: History of Filming at Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks and Beyond" on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but the city of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to engage in festivities responsibly and refrain from using illegal fireworks.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school serving grades TK – High School, this month has received a six-year re-accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges and earned accreditation for its new International Baccalaureate program.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that Holly Schroeder, president and chief executive officer, has submitted her resignation, which will be effective Sept. 15.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.