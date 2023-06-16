Sizeup Santa Clarita Supports Local Business

The city of Santa Clarita is launching SizeUp Santa Clarita on its website Friday, June 16, making powerful market research and business intelligence available to local businesses to help them succeed.

Local businesses can now access industry-specific and hyperlocal information to help them grow and make smarter decisions using data analysis. SizeUp Santa Clarita is simple and easy to use. Users simply input their business industry and location into the tool, and it generates research that is individually customized for each company.

The city invites residents to join a live Zoom demonstration on June 20 at 2 p.m. Presenters will review how to utilize SizeUp Santa Clarita and answer questions about this new online service.

Register for the webinar here: City.SC/SizeUpWebinar.

SizeUp Santa Clarita helps level the competitive business playing field by providing small businesses with market research that typically only large corporations can afford to access.

SizeUp uses data insights, cloud computing and computer algorithms to deliver custom analysis for local businesses. The data comes from hundreds of public and proprietary data sources covering firmographic, demographic, geographic, labor, wage, cost, consumer spending, transportation and more. Using SizeUp Santa Clarita local businesses are able to:

— Benchmark performance compared to industry competitors.

— Discover customers and suppliers.

— Optimize advertising to target ideal customer segments.

— Analyze the demographics, labor force, and consumer base of their area.

— Explore potential sites for their business.

Consistently recognized for being a business-friendly community, the city of Santa Clarita understands that small businesses and entrepreneurship are integral to its economic fabric. Santa Clarita welcomes businesses of all sizes and encourages those interested in opening a small business to explore the SizeUp Santa Clarita tool.

This new service provided by the city of Santa Clarita is completely free to local businesses and available anytime on SizeUpSantaClarita.com.

