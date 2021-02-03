header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 3
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Snow Survey: Sierra Nevada Snowpack Still Below Average After Storms
| Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
snow survey
From left, Nick Ellis, Electrical Engineer in Statewide Monitoring Network Section, Ramesh Gautam, Chief of California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program, and Sean de Guzman, Chief of the California Department of Water Resources Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section, conduct the second media snow survey of the 2021 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains on February 3, 2021. The survey is held approximately 90 miles east of Sacramento off Highway 50 in El Dorado County. | Photo: Florence Low / California Department of Water Resources.

 

The California Department of Water Resources performed a snow survey Wednesday, the results of which were decidedly mixed.

“The state experienced a series of storms over the past couple of weeks that dropped significant amounts of rain and snow,” said Sean de Guzman, the water department’s chief of snow surveys. “But it’s not nearly enough to make up the deficit we’ve experienced the last few months.”

A monster storm hammered the Sierra Nevada Mountains beginning last Wednesday, dropping enormous snow loads at the peaks, while the rain down by the coast caused flooding and an entire segment of Highway 1 through Big Sur to wash out.

But that came on the heels of an unusually dry December and January, typically two of the wettest months for California, which historically receives nearly all of its precipitation during the winter.

“We’ll need multiple days of above-average precipitation to get where we need to be and at this point, we look to be chasing average precipitation,” de Guzman said.

The snow survey conducted at Phillips Station, a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe, revealed the snowpack is 93% of average to date and 68% of the April 1 average.

Water managers estimate the percentage of the April 1 snowpack because that is historically when the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is at its peak. For California to have an average water year, it will need to be at 100% of the average by April 1.

It is two-thirds of the way there but will need to catch up with a wet February and perhaps some storms into March and April, the snow survey showed. The short-term forecast for rain and snow is not promising.

“While there is still a chance we will see additional storms in the coming weeks, the department and other state agencies are preparing for the potential for a second consecutive year of dry conditions,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the water department.

Water managers did note on Wednesday that that snowpack, measuring at 63 inches, is larger than last year at the same time, but the measurement also belied problems in the southern reaches of the Sierra Nevada.

For instance, a measurement of the snowpack at Donner Summit revealed it is right where it should be for this time of year, or relatively so, coming in at 89% of average. However, a similar measurement at Panther Meadows in Sequoia National Park registered the snowpack at 46% of average.

Part of the problem is the fall in the Sierra was abnormally dry, following a dry winter that began the previous autumn.

The Sierra Nevada mountain range plays an integral role in water supply in a state that enjoys a Mediterranean climate marked by dry sunny summers with periods of inclement weather restricted to the late fall, winter, and early spring.

Houses, farms, and businesses receive 60% of their water supply from the Sierra Nevada. Building up a large snowpack is crucial so that its melting can incrementally replenish California’s complex system of reservoirs and water channels that help deliver water to all corners of the arid state.

The Golden State is only a few years removed from a devastating five-year drought that still manifests itself in the sheer volume of tree mortality throughout the state’s forests and the large-scale forest fires that have scorched millions of acres in recent years.

If Mother Nature’s faucet doesn’t turn on in February, March, and April, Californians could be in for more restrictions on water usage.

“The water supply is looking better compared to where we were last week, but by no means are we out of the woods,” de Guzman said.

— By Matthew Renda, CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Snow Survey: Sierra Nevada Snowpack Still Below Average After Storms
Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
Snow Survey: Sierra Nevada Snowpack Still Below Average After Storms
The California Department of Water Resources performed a snow survey Wednesday, the results of which were decidedly mixed.
FULL STORY...
White House to Bring Mass COVID Vaccination Sites to Los Angeles, Oakland
Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
White House to Bring Mass COVID Vaccination Sites to Los Angeles, Oakland
Answering President Joe Biden’s call for a wave of new vaccination centers across the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state is launching two mass COVID vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland, urban areas that have been particularly devastated by the pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Villlanueva Orders LASD Officials to Attend Parole Hearings
Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
Villlanueva Orders LASD Officials to Attend Parole Hearings
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials will attend parole hearings in the absence of prosecutors who aren’t allowed to show up under District Attorney George Gascón’s administration, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Snow Survey: Sierra Nevada Snowpack Still Below Average After Storms
The California Department of Water Resources performed a snow survey Wednesday, the results of which were decidedly mixed.
Snow Survey: Sierra Nevada Snowpack Still Below Average After Storms
White House to Bring Mass COVID Vaccination Sites to Los Angeles, Oakland
Answering President Joe Biden’s call for a wave of new vaccination centers across the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state is launching two mass COVID vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland, urban areas that have been particularly devastated by the pandemic.
White House to Bring Mass COVID Vaccination Sites to Los Angeles, Oakland
Hart District Board to Discuss Return to School for Cohorts, Honor Black History Month
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is set to discuss school safety practices, a return to school campuses for cohorts, and the recognition of Black History Month.
Hart District Board to Discuss Return to School for Cohorts, Honor Black History Month
Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival Goes Virtual
The second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival is set for Friday-Sunday, February 12-14, and will be presented virtually this year.
Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival Goes Virtual
New Budget: Santa Clarita Businesses Suffer $300M Revenue Loss; Hope on the Way
Santa Clarita businesses suffered a total revenue loss of more than $300 million, while others permanently closed in 2020, painting a clear image of the economic turmoil brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, but city officials announced Tuesday hope is on the horizon.
New Budget: Santa Clarita Businesses Suffer $300M Revenue Loss; Hope on the Way
Villlanueva Orders LASD Officials to Attend Parole Hearings
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials will attend parole hearings in the absence of prosecutors who aren’t allowed to show up under District Attorney George Gascón’s administration, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Villlanueva Orders LASD Officials to Attend Parole Hearings
Judge Hears Case of County Prosecutors Union Vs. D.A. Gascón
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge said Tuesday a decision in the case of the union for county prosecutors against District Attorney George Gascón could come by the end of the week, after hearing both sides of the argument.
Judge Hears Case of County Prosecutors Union Vs. D.A. Gascón
Polls: Newsom Stumbles With Californians in One, Holds Steady in Another
Two different polls out of California Tuesday paint different pictures of Californian’s approval of Governor Gavin Newsom and his management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polls: Newsom Stumbles With Californians in One, Holds Steady in Another
Explosion Sparks #RyeFire, Sends 3 Burn Victims to Hospital
An explosion at a Valencia industrial park sparked a brush fire and sent at least three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with critical burns and other injuries.
Explosion Sparks #RyeFire, Sends 3 Burn Victims to Hospital
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 17,000 Deaths; 24,163 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health tragically reports Tuesday more than 17,000 total COVID-19 deaths.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 17,000 Deaths; 24,163 Total SCV Cases
Zonta Club SCV, Golden Valley High Partner to Form Z Club
Mentoring young leaders is very important to Zonta. In fact, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley chartered a Z Club at Golden Valley High School on Nov. 9, 2020.
Zonta Club SCV, Golden Valley High Partner to Form Z Club
Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President
Erika D. Beck, California State University, Northridge’s newest president, is spending her first 100 days in office on a listening tour — meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders — in an effort to understand the opportunities, and challenges, the campus faces.
Erika D. Beck Takes the Reins as CSUN’s Newest President
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Bill Miranda
The Valley Industry Association salutes the city of Santa Clarita for its continued strong, active support.
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series with Mayor Bill Miranda
Adolfo Gonzales Begins Tenure as L.A. County’s Chief Probation Officer
Dr. Adolfo Gonzales began his tenure Monday as Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 5
Adolfo Gonzales Begins Tenure as L.A. County’s Chief Probation Officer
Feb. 4: Santa Clarita Parks & Recreation Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6:00 p.m.
Feb. 4: Santa Clarita Parks & Recreation Virtual Regular Meeting
CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost
The CSUN Division of Academic Affairs has named Matthew Cahn as vice provost, effective Jan. 11. Cahn previously served as interim vice provost, where he managed and oversaw various administrative protocols and daily operations of the Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs.
CSUN Appoints Matthew Cahn Vice Provost
Santa Clarita City Manager Urges Residents to Support Local Businesses
We are closing in on a year since the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns and restrictions here in Santa Clarita and around the globe.
Santa Clarita City Manager Urges Residents to Support Local Businesses
Saugus Woman Who Stole from SCV Girl Scouts Disciplined by State Accountancy Board
After filing a formal accusation, the California Board of Accountancy recently disciplined a Saugus woman convicted of stealing from a local Girl Scouts troop.
Saugus Woman Who Stole from SCV Girl Scouts Disciplined by State Accountancy Board
SCV Nonprofit Continues to Serve Veteran Community Despite Pandemic
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has continued to actively serve our veteran community throughout the COVID–19 pandemic which began one year ago.
SCV Nonprofit Continues to Serve Veteran Community Despite Pandemic
City Expected to Offer First Glimpse Into 2021-22 Budget
Santa Clarita officials are expected Tuesday to offer a first look into the city’s 2021-22 spending plan, which looks at how the city will move forward after more than a year of dealing with the revenue impacts associated with COVID-19.
City Expected to Offer First Glimpse Into 2021-22 Budget
Newhall Press Room Welcomes Le Cordon Bleu Trained Chef Larry Bethea
The Newhall Press Room is looking forward to re-opening and serving the community with more amazing food and wine.
Newhall Press Room Welcomes Le Cordon Bleu Trained Chef Larry Bethea
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – February 2021
There are a variety of virtual opportunities available for residents of all ages with the Santa Clarita Public Library.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – February 2021
%d bloggers like this: