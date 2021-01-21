Wind
A speed limit sign sign hangs from a pole on Centre Pointe Parkway after high winds winds tore it from it's anchor in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, 012021. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 21, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

After a dayslong wind event hit the Santa Clarita Valley, most area residents power had been restored by Thursday morning.

While a majority of those affected by Southern California Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs had their power restored Tuesday evening, parts of Newhall, Saugus, Canyon Country and Agua Dulce were among those left without power Wednesday.

By Thursday morning, only 125 Los Angeles County customers still had their power shut off, including an area along Bouquet Canyon and Vasquez Canyon roads, though it was expected to be restored by noon, according to Edison’s outage map.

The PSPS returned as hurricane-force winds, with gusts up to 90 mph, hit the SCV Tuesday, with breezy conditions to continue into Thursday, though winds are expected to die down to 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

The SCV is also expected to be hit with a cooler, cloudy and showery weather pattern Friday and Saturday, with chances of rain and some light snow in the mountain areas.

