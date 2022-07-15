City electric

SCE Begins Work to Reduce High Wind Power Outages in Canyon Country

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 15, 2022

By Press Release

Southern California Edison has begun electrical grid work on the Marcus circuit in Canyon Country to strengthen and increase the resilience of the system during high fire weather conditions.

The work will replace 2.3 miles of existing overhead wire with covered conductor, which is expected to result in a 100% reduction in customer outages, assuming the same weather conditions as 2020 and 2021.

All customers on this circuit have been mailed information from SCE directly.

SCE continues to implement it’s Wildfire Mitigation Plan to harden the grid in high-fire risk areas. The goal is to make communities more resilient to wildfires over time and reduce the need for power shut offs.

In 2021, SCE made significant progress expediting grid hardening work to reduce the need for Public Safety Power Shutoffs on circuits that experienced four or more de-energizations between 2019 and January 2021.

With work completed last year, the company estimates that customers on the most frequently impacted circuits experienced more than a 70% reduction in total outage time based on 2021 weather and fuel conditions.

To continue reducing these outages, SCE will harden more than 50 circuits this year. In addition, in response to the extreme weather experienced last November when wind gusts reached more than 80 mph in some locations, SCE will be making further enhancements to 11 of the hardened circuits last year.

As part of the work, residents will see road closures, traffic lane reductions and sidewalk closures. Additionally, SCE will notify customers at least 72 hours in advance of any temporary power shut off that is necessary for this project.

For more information on this project, please visit SCV Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

