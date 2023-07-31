SCV Boys & Girls Club Teens Recognized Nationally

Of the thousands of other teens representing Boys & Girls Clubs from across the nation, 12 Club teens from Santa Clarita stood out and received the prestigious, “There is No PLANet B” National Award.

Congratulations to the Magic Keystone Club for their remarkable achievement in winning National Recognition at the 2023 National Keystone Conference in Dallas this July!

This well-deserved recognition highlights their exceptional efforts in breaking career pathway barriers and making a significant impact in their community.

We are incredibly proud of our talented and dedicated teens for their commitment to creating a better future and we extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who supported and contributed to their success.

Together, we continue to inspire and empower our young leaders to reach new heights and make a positive difference in the world.

