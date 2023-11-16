Social Services Launches Holiday Adopt-A-Family Program

The Department of Public Social Services holiday Adopt-A-Family Program has launched, and donations of toys and books are needed to support thousands of low-income families receiving DPSS benefits in Los Angeles County.

For over 30 years, the DPSS Toy Loan Program has partnered with the community to coordinate the annual drive to match sponsors with families for the holiday campaign. Sponsoring a family is a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays. In 2022, Adopt-A-Family provided gifts of clothing, toys, food, and other new items to approximately 1,800 families.

It is a great project for families, co-workers, organizations, clubs, and schools. You can make a difference in the community by remembering the true meaning of the holiday season. Thank you for your continued support of this worthwhile program!

Sponsors are matched with a family and given a wish list. The sponsor selects new items for the holiday gift package and delivers the gifts to the family. The wish list may include grocery items, clothing, gift certificates, food baskets or toys.

Those interested in sponsoring a family can apply online today. Sponsors can adopt one or multiple families. Information on the size of the family and location will be provided as well.

For additional information, email: AdoptAFamily@dpss.lacounty.gov .

