Feb. 1: Support Carousel Ranch with Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign

Gather at Marston’s restaurant with Logix Federal Credit union to support the efforts of Carousel Ranch this Thursday.

Marston’s is hosting an all-da fundraiser Feb. 1 for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign.

A generous 20% of each diner’s bill will be donated back when mentioning Carousel Ranch.

Patrons must mention they are there to support Carousel Ranch in ensure donations are included.

Each Thursday a different SCV restaurant will host a fundraiser for the Ranch.

Outside of the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved.

Every dollar, up to $50,000, donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar, thanks to a generous donation by Wayne & Dianne Crawford.

Visit the website to make a donation.

