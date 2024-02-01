header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 31
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Feb. 1: Support Carousel Ranch with Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign
| Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024
Water drop


Gather at Marston’s restaurant with Logix Federal Credit union to support the efforts of Carousel Ranch this Thursday.

Marston’s is hosting an all-da  fundraiser Feb. 1 for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign.

A generous 20% of each diner’s bill will be donated back when mentioning Carousel Ranch.

Patrons must mention they are there to support Carousel Ranch in ensure donations are included.

Each Thursday a different SCV restaurant will host a fundraiser for the Ranch.

Outside of the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved.

Every dollar, up to $50,000, donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar, thanks to a generous donation by Wayne & Dianne Crawford.

Visit the website to make a donation.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Feb. 1: Support Carousel Ranch with Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign

Feb. 1: Support Carousel Ranch with Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign
Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024
Gather at Marston's restaurant with Logix Federal Credit union to support the efforts of Carousel Ranch. 
FULL STORY...

May 31: City-Wide Revival Scheduled for Santa Clarita

May 31: City-Wide Revival Scheduled for Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Jan 30, 2024
A City-Wide Revival will be held Friday, May 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Cougar Stadium on the campus of College of the Canyons in Valencia. The event is hosted by Eriona Grabocka Ministries. Admission is free.
FULL STORY...

Free Virtual Parenting Course Offered by Child & Family Center

Free Virtual Parenting Course Offered by Child & Family Center
Tuesday, Jan 30, 2024
The Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita is offering Guiding Good Choices, a free six-week virtual parenting course that is designed to help parents and caregivers learn specific tools to promote healthy development and reduce risky behaviors during the teen years.
FULL STORY...

Applications for Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarships Now Open

Applications for Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarships Now Open
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation is offering Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarships to help women 40 or over achieve independence following a life-altering event.
FULL STORY...

Community Helps FYI Exceed Year-End Fundraising Goal

Community Helps FYI Exceed Year-End Fundraising Goal
Monday, Jan 29, 2024
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 1: Support Carousel Ranch with Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign
Gather at Marston's restaurant with Logix Federal Credit union to support the efforts of Carousel Ranch. 
Feb. 1: Support Carousel Ranch with Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program Extended Until March 31st
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program will now be extended until March 31, 2024.  
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program Extended Until March 31st
Wilk Legislation Promotes Transparency, Parental Involvement in Sex Ed Curriculum
Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation that promotes parental involvement and brings transparency to public schools’ sexual education curriculum.
Wilk Legislation Promotes Transparency, Parental Involvement in Sex Ed Curriculum
CSUN’s Black Power Archives Bring Attention to L.A.’s Forgotten Role in History
California State University, Northridge historian and archivist Keith Rice, working with Africana studies professor Karin Stanford, has spent the past decade collecting the oral histories of Los Angelenos
CSUN’s Black Power Archives Bring Attention to L.A.’s Forgotten Role in History
LASD Announces Arrests, Rescues by California Law Enforcement
Sheriff Robert G. Luna held a press conference with various agencies detailing their recent efforts with Operation Reclaim and Rebuild. 
LASD Announces Arrests, Rescues by California Law Enforcement
COC Awarded $125,000 National Science Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $125,000 subaward grant as part of a $3 million Title V grant awarded to CSUN from the U.S. Department of Education. 
COC Awarded $125,000 National Science Foundation Grant
CSUN Explores the Power of African American Arts for Black History Month
The Department of Africana Studies and Black House at California State University, Northridge will be exploring the rich and complex realm of African American art during the month of February, Black History Month.
CSUN Explores the Power of African American Arts for Black History Month
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
May 31: City-Wide Revival Scheduled for Santa Clarita
A City-Wide Revival will be held Friday, May 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Cougar Stadium on the campus of College of the Canyons in Valencia. The event is hosted by Eriona Grabocka Ministries. Admission is free.
May 31: City-Wide Revival Scheduled for Santa Clarita
Feb. 24: ‘Enchanted, The Secret Language’ at The MAIN
"Enchanted: The Secret Language" featuring Mentalist Allen Gittelson will apppear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Feb. 24.
Feb. 24: ‘Enchanted, The Secret Language’ at The MAIN
Canyons Football to Host Super Saturday Skills, Drills Clinic
The College of the Canyons football program will host its Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 10 as part the annual Big Game weekend.
Canyons Football to Host Super Saturday Skills, Drills Clinic
Youth Sports Coaches Needed for City of Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is looking for 2024 Youth Sports Coaches for the Spring T-Ball/Baseball season. Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game and know the rules?
Youth Sports Coaches Needed for City of Santa Clarita
March 23: COC to Host Women’s Conference
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 23. Held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., this year’s conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Flourish."
March 23: COC to Host Women’s Conference
Districts Invited to Participate in Holocaust Education Oral History Speaker Series
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education have launched an oral history speaker series for Holocaust survivors and encourage schools statewide to participate in future events.
Districts Invited to Participate in Holocaust Education Oral History Speaker Series
CalArtians Selected for Whitney Biennial
The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City announced on Thursday, Jan. 25 the 71 artists and collectives selected for the upcoming Whitney Biennial 2024: Even Better Than the Real Thing.
CalArtians Selected for Whitney Biennial
SCV Sheriff’s Station Requests Public Help to ID Theft Suspects
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is requesting help in identifying suspects.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Requests Public Help to ID Theft Suspects
Free Virtual Parenting Course Offered by Child & Family Center
The Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita is offering Guiding Good Choices, a free six-week virtual parenting course that is designed to help parents and caregivers learn specific tools to promote healthy development and reduce risky behaviors during the teen years.
Free Virtual Parenting Course Offered by Child & Family Center
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
TMU, Bethesda Split Doubleheader
The Master's University baseball team blasted their way through the first game, winning 13-1, but couldn't get the fuse lit in the second game, losing 8-4 to the Bethesda Flames Saturday in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
TMU, Bethesda Split Doubleheader
COC, Saddleback Split Season-Opening Series
MISSION VIEJO — College of the Canyons scored six unanswered runs, all after the sixth inning, to claw out a 9-6 road victory at Saddleback College on Saturday, tying the season opening-series at a game apiece.
COC, Saddleback Split Season-Opening Series
Mustangs Open Track Season at OIDFE Meet
The Master's University track and field teams hit the ground running at the Outdoor Indoor Distance and Field Event Saturday at Claremont MaKenna College.
Mustangs Open Track Season at OIDFE Meet
Lady Cougars Open Season with Win Over Fullerton
College of the Canyons started its 2024 season in winning fashion after taking a 7-2 result over visiting Fullerton College on Friday at the Cougar Courts. 
Lady Cougars Open Season with Win Over Fullerton
SCV-Based H2scan Celebrates Expansion Completion
On Friday, Jan. 26, Santa Clarita-based H2scan celebrated the completion of its expanded manufacturing and headquarters facility in Valencia, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
SCV-Based H2scan Celebrates Expansion Completion
SCVNews.com