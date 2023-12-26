Child & Family Center Hosts Successful Adopt-a-Family Program

The Child & Family Center thanks everyone who helped stage a successful Adopt-a-Family program for families helped by the center this holiday season.

Troy Yudin and his clients at Ice Recovery generously donated hundreds of toys, clothing and blankets during the Adopt-a-Family program. Thanks to their effort the center was able to provide gifts for 70 center families.

Special thanks go to the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge for once again adopting 30 of center families, providing toys, clothing and much more.

Since 1976, Child & Family Center has built on what the founders started by providing quality care and services to children and families in need in the community by with mental health services for children, teens and their families, domestic violence services for individuals and their children who are in abusive relationships with services that include safety, shelter and support for domestic violence survivors and the Pathways to Recovery drug and alcohol treatment program which provides outpatient, intensive outpatient and recovery support services for teens and adults.

For more information and to support the Child & Family Center visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

