Solo Art Exhibit ‘Chaos Coordinate System’ at Newhall Community Center

The city of Santa Clarita has announced a solo exhibition by Xu Shuai, “Chaos Coordinate System,” which will be on view through March 25, 2024 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

“Chaos Coordinate System” showcases paintings named after unexplored celestial bodies, highlighting the unseen realms, with a particular focus on the interplay between human perception and the cosmos.

Similar to Shuai’s land art and installation pieces, these paintings tug at the fabric of reality and self and their transformative processes.

This exploration is manifested in his paintings through bright and vibrant colors which drift, twist and undulate with his brushstrokes across the canvas, navigating different chromatic spaces. The public is encouraged to experience this unique exhibition and immerse themselves in Shuai’s transformative art.

To schedule a visit, please contact the Newhall Community Center.

How to purchase artwork: For inquiries and to purchase artwork, please contact the artist directly. Delivery will be arranged by the artist after the show ends on March 25. Xu Shuai, xushuai0124@gmail.com.

To learn more about “Chaos Coordinate System” and upcoming art opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, please contact Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...